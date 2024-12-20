Aptos Labs Founder and CEO Mo Shaikh Steps Down, co-founder Avery Ching steps in as CEO

Mo Shaikh, the co-creator of the Aptos blockchain and Aptos Labs has announced he is leaving the company, and is going to focus on a new chapter. Aptos Labs co-founder and CTO Avery Ching will take over the CEO role.

In a tweet announcing his step, Mo said “Today I am stepping away from Aptos Labs to start a new chapter. One of my true passions lies in building companies from the ground up and we have done that at Aptos Labs by building a world-class team.”

“The Aptos ecosystem continues to shine, driven by the incredible work of early builders that have become friends, like Merkle Trade, Thala Labs, Kyd Labs, Econia, MyCo, and Aave. This growth is further amplified by the support of partners like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Mastercard, Google, Microsoft, NBCU, BCG and leading companies across South Korea, Japan, and beyond. The convergence of Web3 and Web2 is unfolding rapidly, and Aptos stands at the forefront, driving innovation and scaling possibilities.”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been passionate about building systems that empower people—fairer, more open systems. Since 2016, I have been deeply involved in the blockchain world, both exploring and contributing to its transformative social and economic potential.



Three… — Mo Shaikh 🌐 aptOS (@moshaikhs) December 19, 2024

In a tweet article the new Aptos CEO Avery Ching wrote, he said “I’m honored to share that I’ll be taking on a new role as @AptosLabs CEO. Supporting and growing the ambitious Aptos builders and community, pushing the boundaries of innovation in web3 technology, and high-velocity pioneering products are my immediate priorities for this next chapter. I’m going to hit the ground running.

Thank you @moshaikhs for your passion and belief in our shared mission. We have accomplished much together in a short time. I want to personally thank Mo for his relentless dedication and belief in our shared mission. I look forward to his role as a strategic advisor to Aptos Labs, and his future endeavors.”

Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain network that focuses on decentralization, speed, and scalability. It was developed by former Meta (formerly Facebook) employees, Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, who previously worked on the Diem blockchain project.