List of Crypto investments done by World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform launched in 2024, with ties to the Trump family, including U.S. President Donald Trump. The initiative aims to facilitate cryptocurrency investments, borrowing, and lending, and has garnered significant attention due to its high-profile endorsements and substantial financial activities.​

WLFI was introduced in 2024, before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States in January 2025. While the Trump family holds no official positions within the company’s board, they serve as advisors and have been allocated approximately 22.5 billion WLFI tokens. Donald Trump holds the title of “Chief Crypto Advocate,” with his sons Eric and Donald Jr. designated as “Web3 Ambassadors,” and his youngest son, Barron Trump, referred to as the project’s “DeFi Visionary.”

WLFI launched its token sale in 2024, with the first sale taking place on October 15, 2024. This token sale generated approximately $300 million for the company by selling 20 billion $WLFI tokens for $0.015 each.

Again, on January 20, 2025, WLFI announced a second token sale, during which 5 billion tokens were put up for sale at $0.05 per token. The total sales targeted were $250 million, and the sale concluded successfully on March 14, 2025.

World Liberty Financial invests in crypto tokens, in addition to holding its own, and the crypto fund comprises a selection of top tokens from the cryptocurrency market.

List of crypto tokens in the WLFI crypto fund

Wrapped BTC (WBTC)

Mantle (MNT)

Movement (MOVE)

Sei (SEI)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Tron (TRX)

Ondo (ONDO)

Ether (ETH)

USDT

USDC

WLFI has been periodically adding to its token holdings. Due to market conditions, the entire fund is in the red. However, given that purchases are happening regularly, the average buying price decreases with each transaction.

Also, this is not to be confused with the U.S. govt. Crypto strategic reserve that Donald Trump has announced, with five cryptocurrency assets in the reserve.