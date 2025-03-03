List of Crypto tokens being added to Crypto Strategic Reserve by the U.S. Govt.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media the inclusion of five digital assets in a new U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve, causing their market values to surge.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that his January executive order on digital assets would establish a reserve featuring Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This was the first public disclosure of the specific assets.

Over an hour later, he added: “And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve.”

Following the announcement, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, jumped over 11% to $94,164 by Sunday afternoon, while Ether rose approximately 13% to $2,516. The overall cryptocurrency market gained about 10%—equivalent to more than $300 billion—according to data from CoinGecko.

On Truth Social, where President Trump posts regularly, he said:

A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!

List of Tokens in U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve

XRP (Ripple)

SOL (Solana)

ADA (Cardano)

BTC (Bitcoin)

ETH (Ethereum)

As Trump mentioned, there will be more valuable cryptocurrencies in the reserve, but he did not mention many. This led to a speculation that tokens from the World Liberty Financial reserve can get added too, later on, which led to a sharp rise in the price of those tokens as well.

The above list should not to be confused with the World Liberty Financial token reserve. The World Liberty Financial token reserve is a collection of cryptocurrency tokens held by the company “World Liberty Financial,” which is backed by the Trump family, designed to invest in and support various crypto ecosystems, particularly focusing on decentralized finance (DeFi), by utilizing a strategic reserve of diverse crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others; essentially aiming to stabilize market volatility and promote crypto adoption within the platform.

List of Tokens in WLFI Reserve

ETH (Ethereum)

LINK (Chainlink)

ONDO (Ondo)

AAVE (Aave)

CBBTC (Coinbase Wrapped BTC)

ENA (Ethena)

SEI (Sei)

MOVE (Movement)

Back on January 23, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations and exploring the creation of a national cryptocurrency stockpile, making good on his promise to overhaul U.S. crypto policy quickly.