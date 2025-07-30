Best Aptos Wallets for Chrome Browser, Android, iPhone, and iPad

In the rapidly evolving world of Web3, wallets are more than just tools for storing digital assets – they are the gateway to everything crypto. For users stepping into the Aptos ecosystem, a good wallet is their first point of contact, and it can make or break the entire onboarding experience.

As the demand for faster, more scalable blockchains like Aptos grows, so does the need for wallets that do more than hold tokens. Today’s wallets must prioritize user-friendly design, seamless onboarding, integrated dApps, and strong security features. Whether you’re a newcomer exploring NFTs or a seasoned user farming on DeFi platforms, choosing the right Aptos wallet can significantly shape your journey in the Web3 space. In this guide, we break down the best Aptos wallets available today, focusing on ease of use, features, and how well they help onboard users into the Aptos ecosystem.

Aptos Wallets List for Mobile and PC

Petra Wallet

Petra is the go-to choice for anyone joining Aptos. It isn’t just another wallet because Petra offers features like Earn, where one can deposit stablecoins to earn yields, without having to look at which DeFi protocols to use. Petra’s bio on X mentions “Your gateway to Aptos” and that is what it is.

Petra Wallet isn’t one of the choices, but it is the best choice for Aptos users. The app is available as a Chrome Extension, iOS, and Android app, catering to all the major platforms.

The Petra app is built by the Aptos Labs team, so you know it’s the easiest choice. The app has almost everything that a Web3 wallet needs to provide a good user experience: a portfolio of all the token holdings, NFT holdings, current and upcoming ecosystem events, and even a list of the best protocols that you can use on Aptos.

The Mobile app also has the “Nudge” feature that works like the Facebook Poke feature. Under Explore in the Mobile app, you have Sites, Events, and OGs. The OG Community refers to the projects from 2022 and 2023 that are still active and growing. Also, as of today, Petra Wallet’s UI has undergone a huge overhaul on both Android and iOS, making it significantly different and better than most crypto wallets.

Download Petra: Click here | Twitter

Aptos Connect

Aptos Connect is a web-based, cross-platform, self-custodial wallet offering keyless, secure access for the ultimate user experience. It doesn’t require any app, and you log in with your email account (Apple or Google), and you don’t have to save any private keys or seed phrases.

Features of Aptos Connect

1-click account creation via familiar Web2 logins

No private keys or mnemonics to remember

No wallet apps or extensions are required

Easy access to assets: You can see all your Aptos tokens, NFTs, and transaction history in a single interface.

Security: The Aptos Connect is as safe as your Google account because that’s the route you use to login

Everything you need to know about Aptos Connect: Read here

Open Aptos Connect: Click here

OKX Wallet

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms, including the app, web, and extension. This means it’s not an Aptos-only wallet, but it does support Aptos with some good DeFi opportunities, offering yields for users who use the OKX wallet.

Since this comes from one of the top exchanges, it is quite a trustworthy app, and you can use it as an alternative if you find any issue with Petra, or if you want more or different from what is offered there.

Within the OKX Wallet itself, you can trade tokens, participate in on-chain staking, store your assets, and also analyze the transactions and on-chain movements.

Download OKX Wallet: Click here

Nightly Wallet

Nightly Wallet is a multichain wallet designed to support several blockchains. It is both a crypto mobile wallet and a crypto extension wallet. While it’s multichain, for someone into both Movement and Aptos, Nightly will be a perfect solution. Nightly works perfectly as is. Although there is scope for improvement with the wallet at this point, the DeFi section is not well updated, and the list of featured dApps needs a refresh. However, as a wallet that shows tokens held by the address, it works fine.

Nightly is available for all major browsers, including Chrome, Opera, Edge, and Brave, and for mobile devices, it is available on iOS and Android.

Download Nightly: Click here

Pontem Wallet

Pontem wallet began as an Aptos wallet in 2022 and has since grown to support multiple chains, including EVM, Solana, and other Move chains like Movement. There is support for 12+ chains, and the Pontem wallet helps users control their coins, explore the dApps from different ecosystems, and is available as a browser extension as well as mobile apps.

Download Pontem: Click here

These wallets are continually updated over time. Still, if there is any that has stopped development, we’d report them here so you don’t have to worry about your funds or features. Still, for an Aptos user, one of the best and safest ways to navigate and access the ecosystem is by using Petra, which is the obvious choice for me and for most of the Aptos users.