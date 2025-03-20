Guide: Bridge funds from Solana to Aptos: USDC, SOL, USDT bridging to Aptos from Solana

As the blockchain landscape evolves, Aptos is quickly emerging as a top contender in the DeFi space. With its cutting-edge technology, unparalleled scalability, and growing ecosystem, Aptos is capturing the attention of developers and investors alike. While Solana has been a popular choice for fast and low-cost transactions, many users now want to bridge their funds to Aptos to exploit its robust infrastructure and innovative approach.

If you’re considering making the switch, you’re not alone. This guide will walk you through bridging funds from Solana to Aptos, ensuring a smooth and secure transition. Whether you’re a DeFi enthusiast or just exploring new opportunities, here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Best Solana to Aptos Bridge

Thanks to the Cross-chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) feature from Circle, bridging funds from Solana to Aptos is now easier, and users can send USDC from one chain to the other. Using Stargate Transfer from LayerZero, anyone can now send USDC from Solana and receive the same on Aptos because USDC is natively available on the Aptos chain.

https://twitter.com/thecaptaingates/status/1902561386657677479

How to bridge from Solana to Aptos using Stargate Transfer

To reach the exact bridge with the USDC tokens selected on both chains, go to this link.

In case the link changes in future, the base link for the bridge is here.

What you need to have?

– USDC and SOL on the source chain, and SOL is for the gas fee for the transaction

– APT for the claim transaction on the destination chain

The gas fee on both chains is not even a dollar worth, and in case of Aptos chain, you need less than $0.1 worth of APT for the gas. For one transaction that we did, it was 0.000479 APT for gas, which is $0.002.

The best part is that the bridge isn’t costing anything extra, and if you send 66.66 USDC, you receive 66.66 USDC.

Choose the amount of USDC you want to bridge, sign the transaction and it will take about 3 minutes, even though it shows the expected time to be longer usually, and once you see the Solana side of things done, there will be a claim button on the top of the Stargate portal, and clicking on that will open a claim transaction window on your Aptos wallet (prefer Petra Wallet for Aptos). Sign that and the bridge is completed.

Other bridges for Solana to Aptos

This is not the first time that there is a bridge available for transfer of funds from Solana chain to Aptos. But, with Stargate, the process now is seamless and much easier, and safer. If, for some reason, you wanted to use some other bridges, there are some including Transit Swap, SimpleSwap, and even ChangeNow and the good thing with these bridges is that you don’t need to hold a particular token in stables, but can just send SOL and receive APT, but it also comes with a disadvantage that there is slippage and you might not receive the same amount of funds that you sent because of the fees and token conversion, and that’s why the above method of using Stargate Transfer for the USDC transfer is the best option for bridging from Solana to Aptos.