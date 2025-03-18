Aptos announces LFM, a premier TGE track for Aptos projects

Aptos has just announced LFM, a premier TGE track for Aptos projects. It’s a new program from Aptos that will help Aptos entrepreneurs with their biggest moves yet.

For the founders and teams that are gearing up for TGE for their projects, Aptos is going to offer the helping hand via LFM, and these are the core areas where Aptos is going to help them.

→ Dedicated Support Squad

→ Elite Network Access

→ Fundraising & Token Strategy

The idea is specifically to help projects that are past the idea stage and are ready to launch the token. Aptos has the support group, ecosystem connections, growth strategy team, and these all will be offered to the teams that are gearing up to launch the token on the Aptos blockchain.

https://twitter.com/Aptos/status/1901785815593975887

The first four projects that will be a part of the LFM campaign include the following.

Aries Markets : The largest DeFi protocol on Aptos, offering an all-in-one DeFi hub for lending, borrowing, and leveraged trading

: The largest DeFi protocol on Aptos, offering an all-in-one DeFi hub for lending, borrowing, and leveraged trading Amnis Finance : The top liquid staking protocol on Aptos that has over 385k stakers and over 178 mil TVL

: The top liquid staking protocol on Aptos that has over 385k stakers and over 178 mil TVL PACT : Bringing over $1 billion in on-chain assets to revolutionize global lending

: Bringing over $1 billion in on-chain assets to revolutionize global lending Echo Protocol: The first Bitcoin liquid re-staking and yield layer on MoveVM, and the second largest protocol on Aptos by TVL

Aptos’s multidisciplinary support for TGE includes legal advice, fundraising readiness, tokenomics, security assessments, marketing support, and even listings on DEX and CEX.

With the announcement of LFM from Aptos, it is confirmed that there will soon be four TGEs from the four largest protocols and teams, and Aptos users can be ready for them. PACT is currently having a “Learn and Earn with PACT” campaign with Petra Wallet, where PactXP can be earned, and this will directly convert to token airdrops after the token TGE.

https://twitter.com/thecaptaingates/status/1901813400025624757

Read more about Aptos LFM here.