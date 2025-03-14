MGX Backs Binance with a $2 billion investment, largest ever into a crypto company

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has secured a landmark $2 billion investment from MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and advanced technology investor. This milestone marks Binance’s first institutional investment and represents the largest single investment ever made in a crypto company, as well as the biggest investment ever paid in cryptocurrency (stablecoin). The move is a significant step toward accelerating digital asset adoption and reinforcing blockchain’s pivotal role in global finance.

This investment also marks MGX’s debut in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, giving the firm a minority stake in Binance. It aligns with MGX’s broader strategy to drive innovation at the intersection of AI, blockchain technology, and finance, leveraging Binance’s industry leadership to maximize impact.

Binance has a strong presence in the UAE, a country recognized for its progressive approach to cryptocurrency regulation and digital asset frameworks. The exchange employs around 1,000 of its 5,000 global workforce in the region. As the most secure, licensed, and trusted cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance remains the market leader by a considerable margin, with trading volumes larger than the next several exchanges combined. It boasts over 260 million registered users and has surpassed $100 trillion in cumulative trading volume.

This investment solidifies Binance’s position at the forefront of the crypto revolution while highlighting MGX’s commitment to advancing AI-driven blockchain solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the tokenized digital economy.

Ahmed Yahia, Managing Director & CEO, MGX, said: “MGX’s investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing blockchain’s transformative potential for digital finance. As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater. Binance has long been a driving force in cryptocurrency innovation, from exchange technology and tokenization to staking and payments. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and robust digital finance ecosystem.”

Binance CEO, Richard Teng, added, “This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection. Binance remains committed to working with regulators worldwide to establish transparent, responsible, and forward-thinking policies for the crypto industry. Our ongoing investments in security and compliance reinforce our mission to foster a secure and trusted digital financial ecosystem.”