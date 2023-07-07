Sui launches Bullshark Quests – Users need to play games to win Sui rewards

Mysten Labs has announced Bullshark Quests, a new way to earn SUI rewards (and other perks) for holders of Bullsharks, which were released as part of the ACES (Active Contributors & Early Supporters) Program. Bullshark Quests will be an ongoing initiative offering Bullshark holders the opportunity to earn rewards by engaging with apps on Sui.

A total of 5M SUI in rewards will be offered to the quest players. Comprising two pools of 2.5M, the SUI rewards will be distributed at the end of the Quest period.

The first Quest begins July 6, 2023, at 12 p.m. PDT and ends July 27, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PDT. During this period, Bullshark holders can compete for rewards based on the amount they engage with each of the following applications:

Journey to Mount Sogol by Polymedia : An on-chain point-and-click adventure game that tests your wits.

: An on-chain point-and-click adventure game that tests your wits. Mini Miners by Seascape Network : Mine resources and build your mining empires.

: Mine resources and build your mining empires. DeSuiLabs Coin Flip by DeSuiLabs : A smart-contract powered dice game.

: A smart-contract powered dice game. Sui 8192 by Ethos: An on-chain and extra challenging version of the popular 2048 game.

You must own a Bullshark prior to the start of the Quest in order to participate. Interact with the four games to earn points. Note that to keep your eligibility, you must continue to own at least one or more Bullshark throughout the Quest period, otherwise, it’s an automatic disqualification.

Here are the rewards.

Top player Pool Rank SUI Reward 1 34,050 2-10 24,000 11-100 5,555 101-1,000 500 1,001-5,000 200 5,001-10,000 100 Top 10,000 eligible players earn

General Pool Number of Players in the General Pool Rewards per participant 27,750 90 SUI 50,000 50 SUI 100,000 25 SUI

To participate in these quests, you can head over to the Quests page and login with your Sui wallet to see if you are able to, if you own the Bullshark NFT.

U.S. citizens and residents are ineligible to receive SUI token rewards.