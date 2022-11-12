Crypto exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, and it is not only FTX but a total of 134 companies that worked as affiliated companies with FTX, including the Alameda group. The Founder Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned as the CEO of the company in a sudden state of affairs after the recent fiasco between Binance and FTX.

In the filing was the entire list of companies that are filing for bankruptcy. If Chapter 11 is submitted, it means the company can run and operate while trying to repay to its customers. Here are the companies that have filed for bankruptcy.

1. Alameda Aus Pty Ltd

2. Alameda Global Services Ltd.

3. Alameda Research (Bahamas) Ltd

4. Alameda Research Holdings Inc.

5. Alameda Research KK

6. Alameda Research LLC

7. Alameda Research Ltd

8. Alameda Research Pte Ltd

9. Alameda Research Yankari Ltd

10. Alameda TR Ltd

11. Alameda TR Systems S. de R. L.

12. Allston Way Ltd

13. Altalix Ltd

14. Analisya Pte Ltd

15. Atlantis Technology Ltd.

21. Bancroft Way Ltd

28. Bitvo, Inc.

29. Blockfolio Holdings, Inc.

30. Blockfolio, Inc.

31. Blue Ridge Ltd

37. BTLS Limited Tanzania

38. Cardinal Ventures Ltd

39. Cedar Bay Ltd

40. Cedar Grove Technology Services, Ltd

41. Clifton Bay Investments LLC

42. Clifton Bay Investments Ltd

43. CM-Equity AG

44. Corner Stone Staffing

45. Cottonwood Grove Ltd

46. Cottonwood Technologies Ltd.

47. Crypto Bahamas LLC

48. DAAG Trading, DMCC

49. Deck Technologies Holdings LLC

50. Deck Technologies Inc.

51. Deep Creek Ltd

52. Digital Custody Inc.

53. Euclid Way Ltd

60. FTX (Gibraltar) Ltd

61. FTX Canada Inc

62. FTX Certificates GmbH

63. FTX Crypto Services Ltd.

64. FTX Digital Assets LLC

65. FTX Digital Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd

66. FTX EMEA Ltd.

67. FTX Equity Record Holdings Ltd

68. FTX Europe AG

69. FTX Exchange FZE

70. FTX Hong Kong Ltd

71. FTX Japan Holdings K.K.

72. FTX Japan K.K.

73. FTX Japan Services KK

74. FTX Lend Inc.

75. FTX Marketplace, Inc.

76. FTX Products (Singapore) Pte Ltd

77. FTX Property Holdings Ltd

78. FTX Services Solutions Ltd.

79. FTX Structured Products AG

80. FTX Switzerland GmbH

81. FTX Trading GmbH

82. FTX Trading Ltd

83. FTX TURKEY TEKNOLOJİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKET

84. FTX US Derivatives LLC

85. FTX US Services, Inc.

86. FTX US Trading, Inc

87. FTX Vault Trust Company

88. FTX Ventures Ltd

89. FTX Ventures Partnership

90. FTX Zuma Ltd

91. GG Trading Terminal Ltd

92. Global Compass Dynamics Ltd.

93. Good Luck Games, LLC

94. Goodman Investments Ltd.

95. Hannam Group Inc

96. Hawaii Digital Assets Inc.

97. Hilltop Technology Services LLC

98. Hive Empire Trading Pty Ltd

99. Innovatia Ltd

100. Island Bay Ventures Inc

101. K-DNA Financial Services Ltd

102. Killarney Lake Investments Ltd

103. Ledger Holdings Inc.

104. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund, LLC

105. LedgerPrime Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Master Fund LP

106. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Fund, LLC

107. LedgerPrime Digital Asset Opportunities Master Fund LP

108. Ledger Prime LLC

109. LedgerPrime Ventures, LP

110. Liquid Financial USA Inc.

111. LiquidEX LLC

112. Liquid Securities Singapore Pte Ltd

113. LT Baskets Ltd.

114. Maclaurin Investments Ltd.

115. Mangrove Cay Ltd

116. North Dimension Inc

117. North Dimension Ltd

118. North Wireless Dimension Inc

119. Paper Bird Inc

120. Pioneer Street Inc.

121. Quoine India Pte Ltd

122. Quoine Pte Ltd

123. Quoine Vietnam Co. Ltd

124. SNG INVESTMENTS YATIRIM VE DANIŞMANLIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

125. Strategy Ark Collective Ltd.

126. Technology Services Bahamas Limited

127. Tigetwit Ltd

129. Verdant Canyon Capital LLC

130. West Innovative Barista Ltd.

131. West Realm Shires Financial Services Inc.

132. West Realm Shires Services Inc.

133. Western Concord Enterprises Ltd.

134. Zubr Exchange Ltd