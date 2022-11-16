SAP, the leading company for business applications has announced at the SAP TechEd conference, the launch of a solution named SAP Build, which according to the company, is aimed to drive the next wave of business transformation by unleashing the expertise of those who know best – business users.

SAP Build is a low-code solution that puts SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct, secure access to the end-to-end processes, data, and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly. The offering empowers business users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

“SAP Build brings together the world’s most powerful business applications with a platform that’s been designed to rapidly unleash business users’ expertise,” said Juergen Mueller, member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer of SAP. “In a volatile business landscape, SAP Build and the full suite of innovations we’re launching today – from our new partnership with Coursera to enhancements across our enterprise portfolio – help customers future-proof their business and extract maximum value from their technology investments.”

The way SAP Build will help existing and new businesses is by letting the users have the full power of SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) as well as the business application data in an easier way. SAP Build also has SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, which will help the users to access the full spectrum of business expertise built into SAP’s technology, based on the 275,000 process reference points from 4000 users. While the integration of SAP Build is fully available with native SAP solutions, it will work with even non-SAP systems. Using SAP Build, users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications.

SAP Build helps create the solutions in the following ways.

Build visually : Create enterprise apps, automate processes, and design business sites without writing code.

: Create enterprise apps, automate processes, and design business sites without writing code. Integrate smoothly : Accelerate development with prebuilt connectors and business content for SAP and non-SAP systems.

: Accelerate development with prebuilt connectors and business content for SAP and non-SAP systems. Collaborate securely: Foster collaboration between business and development teams with built-in governance and lifecycle management.

Based on how technological advancements are happening around the world, it is said that by about 2025, 40% of the world’s workforce will have to reskill only to keep up with the transformations in the usage of technology, and by the end of this decade, more than 1 billion jobs can change due to the digital transformation. Only about 26% of computing-related jobs are held by women, and for this to change, SAP is announcing programs and collaborations at to reach the underrepresented in tech, specifically women, and this will also help people in career transition.

German multinational software company SAP is celebrating its 50th year of existence and while the Low-code and No-code offerings from the company have been helping 99 out of the 100 largest companies in the world, SAP isn’t involving itself only in offering business solutions but defines the road for the next generation of students who will take up jobs in the field of technology. Recognizing that almost every company is headed toward becoming a technology company, SAP has partnered with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc. to help 2 million people worldwide with free digital skills and career preparation guides.

“SAP is thrilled to team up with Coursera to help more people connect to career opportunities in the SAP ecosystem – which is expected to create more than 500,000 jobs in the next three years,” said Max Wessel, Chief Learning Officer of SAP. “With this new Professional Certificate, anyone can prepare themselves with the in-demand skills that we know our partners and customers are looking for in their new hires.”

SAP Learning has already been offering free courses and guides for people wanting to launch careers within the SAP ecosystem. At TechEd, the company announced that it is more than tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, focusing on key innovation areas including SAP Build, SAP S/4HANA, and RISE with SAP. India has been one of the major regions for SAP Learning offering primary education in the field with 36% learners from India, which demonstrates both the appetite for tech skills in the country as well as the potential to grow tech capabilities and future-ready skills. Additionally, SAP is also announcing a partnership with Coursera, a global online learning platform. As a result, Coursera and SAP will be offering a fully-online, seven-course SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate which will help learners upskill and certify as tech consultants.

“I’m happy to announce that today SAP is launching an entry-level professional certificate on Coursera. This certificate is designed for learners of all backgrounds, with no college degree or industry experience required,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera Inc. “It will prepare learners for entry-level job roles and in some of the most in-demand fields. We’re honored to partner with SAP to increase access to job-related skills and to expand economic opportunity for everyone.”

These announcements were made as a part of the SAP TechEd event held in Las Vegas, where a host of other announcements were made, collectively helping businesses and partners driving the transformations they need in order to be successful.