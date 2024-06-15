Aptos to host “The Aptos Experience” event in Seoul, South Korea on September 5-6, 2024

Aptos, the independent Layer 1 blockchain platform, has announced an event called “The Aptos Experience,” an immersive journey into Web3’s heart and soul.

The Aptos Experience will be a platform where Aptos Labs showcases what the community is building rather than only discussing it. The event will have speakers and partners speaking on stage, and for projects participating, here’s what you can look forward to.

Studio Time for Your Project : Engage in personalized 1:1 sessions and hands-on tutorials with leading developers.

: Engage in personalized 1:1 sessions and hands-on tutorials with leading developers. Web3 Pioneers : Hear from industry leaders about the future of decentralization.

: Hear from industry leaders about the future of decentralization. Networking Opportunities : Connect with fellow developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts from around the world.

: Connect with fellow developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts from around the world. Exclusive Announcements : Be the first to hear about new features and upcoming projects within the Aptos ecosystem.

: Be the first to hear about new features and upcoming projects within the Aptos ecosystem. The Best of Seoul: Indulge in curated happy hours, dinners, and excursions each night, experiencing the best of what Seoul has to offer.

Other conferences: hear about the future of Web3. The Aptos Experience: be part of it. We’re thrilled to announce that registration is officially OPEN. Get your tickets before they run out. #ExperienceAptoshttps://t.co/q0nPPJGg4G pic.twitter.com/Js6trUc4rC — Aptos (@Aptos) June 13, 2024

Innovators attending The Aptos Experience

Arthur Hayes, Jacquelyn Melinek, Meltem Demirors, Santiago Roel Santos, Quincy Jones III, Hashed, OKX Ventures, NBCUniversal, Paxos, LayerZero, Condé Nast, Google Cloud, Bybit, Supervillain Labs, Deutsch Motors, Xangle, Avara, SK Telecom, KYD Labs, Jambo Technology, and Econia Labs.

The Agenda

The event will include discussions and sessions on topics including, but not limited to, DeFi x OpenFi, Web3 Gaming Revolution, 2025 predictions, Crypto’s Impact on Culture, and the future of Aptos.

Venue and Participation

The Aptos Experience will occur at XYZ Seoul, the largest cultural complex on Yeonmujang-gil in Seoul, South Korea, on September 5th and 6th, 2024. Interested people can register by paying the general admission fee of $100 per head, and the early promotional price stays until July 15th, after which it would cost $200 per head for admission.

More details about the event can be found here.