Tech News, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and the Internet
The Aptos Experience
C Cryptocurrency

Aptos to host “The Aptos Experience” event in Seoul, South Korea on September 5-6, 2024

Gizmo Times Staff
Jun 15, 2024
0
Share
0
0
0

Aptos, the independent Layer 1 blockchain platform, has announced an event called “The Aptos Experience,” an immersive journey into Web3’s heart and soul.

The Aptos Experience will be a platform where Aptos Labs showcases what the community is building rather than only discussing it. The event will have speakers and partners speaking on stage, and for projects participating, here’s what you can look forward to.

  • Studio Time for Your Project: Engage in personalized 1:1 sessions and hands-on tutorials with leading developers.
  • Web3 Pioneers: Hear from industry leaders about the future of decentralization.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts from around the world.
  • Exclusive Announcements: Be the first to hear about new features and upcoming projects within the Aptos ecosystem.
  • The Best of Seoul: Indulge in curated happy hours, dinners, and excursions each night, experiencing the best of what Seoul has to offer.

Innovators attending The Aptos Experience

Arthur Hayes, Jacquelyn Melinek, Meltem Demirors, Santiago Roel Santos, Quincy Jones III, Hashed, OKX Ventures, NBCUniversal, Paxos, LayerZero, Condé Nast, Google Cloud, Bybit, Supervillain Labs, Deutsch Motors, Xangle, Avara, SK Telecom, KYD Labs, Jambo Technology, and Econia Labs.

The Agenda

The event will include discussions and sessions on topics including, but not limited to, DeFi x OpenFi, Web3 Gaming Revolution, 2025 predictions, Crypto’s Impact on Culture, and the future of Aptos.

The Aptos Experience Agenda

Venue and Participation

The Aptos Experience will occur at XYZ Seoul, the largest cultural complex on Yeonmujang-gil in Seoul, South Korea, on September 5th and 6th, 2024. Interested people can register by paying the general admission fee of $100 per head, and the early promotional price stays until July 15th, after which it would cost $200 per head for admission.

More details about the event can be found here.

Share this article
0
0
0
Shareable URL
Prev Post

Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes predicts that Aptos will overtake Solana this market cycle
Next Post

Tether announces a new synthetic dollar that is backed by gold
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read next
Subscribe to our newsletter
Get a weekly digest of the tech and blockchain updates, to keep yourselves updated of the happenings. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter.