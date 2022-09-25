BlueMove is the leading NFT Marketplace on blockchain Aptos. Every NFT marketplace has something to offer, especially in terms of trading of NFTs, their ease of doing it, and a lot more, but BlueMove has an extra special that makes it the best Aptos NFT marketplace for the upcoming Aptos blockchain. BlueMove is the community-first NFT marketplace on Aptos and Sui Blockchain that actively rewards traders, collectors, and creators for participating.

The three major features of BlueMove as mentioned by them in the docs!

💎 Get rewarded – Users that buy or sell any NFTs on BlueMove earn MOVE tokens.

🤝 Share the platform fees – 100% of trading fees are earned by MOVE stakers.

⚡️ Creators get paid instantly – Creators get royalty payments at the moment of sale.

What BlueMove is offering currently in the Testnet version is the minting of the BlueMove NFT Collection, buying and selling of whitelisted NFT collections, regular new whitelisted NFT collections, and the interface has been upgrading with design changes and the usability has been getting better.

In Phase 2 which is supposed to happen this year, the launchpad is supposed to go live with features including Bulk Transactions, Mass Purchase, Floor Price Sweep, Bulk Bid, and Bulk Price Revision. While most projects do not have a defined roadmap, BlueMove has listed a full list of what to expect in 2023.

Here’s the interesting part for the coming months. BlueMove has wallet integration done with both, Sui and Aptos and that’s what makes this multi-chain compatible and the upcoming Blockchain techs are going to work well on this platform.

BlueMove has a token named MOVE that is going to be a way of taking advantage of the platform. MOVE is a utility and governance of BlueMove, which is issued with 2 standards including Aptos and Sui. Users can get MOVE by either trading on exchanges, or by staking and farming. There will be a total supply of 300,000,000 MOVE and the tokens would be available on both, SUI and Aptos platforms.

BlueMove collects a basic sales fee of 2% (in APT) on all NFT sales excluding private sales. All the APT collected from these fees are consolidated at the end of each recurring 86,500 Aptos block period (roughly 24 hours) and then distributed to MOVE stakers in a linear format per block over the next 86,500 block period.

The BlueMove marketplace has a pretty easy interface for any kind of user, with things well spread for a user to scroll through and find the different collections, and the NFT listing page as well is quite detailed, having information about the NFT, etc.

A quick glance for a few minutes can make the user accustomed to how to buy and sell NFTs, and while this is still the early phase with the Aptos chain not launching, we surely might be seeing a lot more changes and improvements to what is already a well-set interface.

With the exciting times ahead for the Aptos ecosystem, BlueMove surely will be one of the best marketplaces to trade NFTs whenever the blockchain network goes on Mainnet.