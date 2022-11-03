Instagram has been allowing users to post their digital collectibles and that was on the Ethereum chain where you would be able to connect to your wallet and give access to the collection and you can then share the NFTs you own on your profile, through the Instagram posts. Now, Meta has taken a step ahead from there and Instagram is now going to allow creators to actually sell their digital collectibles or NFTs on their platform.

The announcement made by Meta says the following.

Creators will soon be able to make their own digital collectibles on Instagram and sell them to fans, both on and off Instagram. They’ll have an end-to-end toolkit — from creation (starting on the Polygon blockchain) and showcasing, to selling. People can easily support their favorite creators by buying their digital collectibles directly within Instagram. We’re testing these new features with a small group of creators in the US first, and hope to expand to more countries soon.

It mentions “starting” on the Polygon blockchain, which means that we could see some other networks being allowed later on, and that would be a good step in the future because Ethereum is the biggest chain out there when it comes to buying and selling NFTs or digital collectibles.

Initially, only a few creators in the U.S. will be able to use this feature and this will be later followed by more countries later. Apart from this, Instagram will now allow users to share digital collectibles from the Solana network as well. For users who own NFTs on Solana network, it can be showcased if they have them on the Phantom wallet.

Already, users can connect their Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet and share their digital collectibles and this will cost them nothing but while selling, there could be some fees charged, or at the least, the network transaction charges for listing but we are not aware of the details right now.