Mocaverse is Animoca Brands’ official PFP, to strengthen web3 and metaverse projects

Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, announced today Mocaverse, which will be its official PFP NFT collection, and this will be used to strengthen its ecosystem of Web3 and metaverse-centric projects.

The collection is said to represent the shared values and ethos of Animoca Brands and the companies in its portfolio, and also of its partners, and the Mocaverse collection will be released starting Q1 2023.

Mocaverse comprises 8,888 NFTs of characters called Mocas, each belonging to one of five tribes: Dreamers, Builders, Angels, Connectors, and Neo-Capitalists. Each of the tribes represents the diverse yet complementary personas of changemakers in Web3.

Mocaverse will feature four main categories of utility, known as realms, representing the collection’s core pillars: learn, play, build, and do good. The realms will function as channels for users to exchange ideas, seek new knowledge, and grow as a community.

There are several perks and membership benefits included for the Mocaverse members, including regular masterclasses and expert AMAs, game passes, exclusive in-game assets for playing together, an accelerator program for building together, and being a part of social causes for the greater good.

Mocaverse is designed to form stronger connections between Animoca Brands’ group companies, partners, portfolios, cross-project collaborations, and the various forms of utility found across the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: “The community of Animoca Brands stretches around the world and across the open metaverse. Our family and friends include builders and leaders who are shaping Web3 culture and creating the future of this space. Mocaverse is an opportunity to create a tighter and more synergistic community as we strengthen the connections between our teams and portfolio, and create new ways to build the next great projects and platforms.”

These NFTs are called Moca NFTs and most of these are reserved exclusively for what they call the friends and family of Animoca Brands. Those who are eligible will receive a free mint quota and a paid mint quota. Here are the parties included, who are eligible to receive a Moca NFT.

Animoca Brands’ institutional and retail investors Employees of Animoca Brands and its subsidiaries Management teams of companies in Animoca Brands’ Web3 investment portfolio Partners of Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands has over 380 projects in their portfolio, and the target for the company would be to do the right expansion into the Web3 world.