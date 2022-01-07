Samsung has partnered with Decentraland to open its flagship 837 store in the metaverse.

Samsung Electronics America has entered a collaboration with Decentraland to open a store of theirs on the metaverse, i.e. the Ethereum-based virtual reality platform.

The company has opened a virtual version of its flagship 837 physical store in Decentraland. The 837 physical store is located at 837 Washington Street in New York City’s Meatpacking District, Manhattan. This will be a limited-time store that will be opened on Decentraland and it will be named 837X.

“This is one of the largest brand land takeovers in the history of Decentraland,” Samsung said in a statement shared with The Block on Thursday.

“The metaverse empowers us to transcend physical and spatial limits to create unique virtual experiences that could not happen otherwise,” said Michelle Crossan-Matos, senior vice president of corporate marketing and communications at Samsung Electronics America. “Innovation is in our DNA, and we can’t wait for you all to experience this burgeoning virtual world.”

The Samsung 837X store will offer digital adventures through “Connectivity Theater and Sustainability Forest” and a musical celebration at the “Customization Stage,” said Samsung. The Connectivity Theater is going to showcase Samsung’s news from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which began on January 5 and will run until January 8. The Sustainability Forest will allow guests to have a mythical experience through millions of digital trees.