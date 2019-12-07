Nokia announced a budget smartphone in its lineup, the Nokia 2.3 that succeeds the Nokia 2.2 and it has brought in some differences from the previous device. This is an Android One device just like all the other Nokia smartphones, meaning that the phone would be receiving at least 2 major Android updates and regular security updates from Google.

The Nokia 2.3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The company says that the Nokia 2.3 has a diecast metal chassis with polymer shell and a 3D nano-textured cover over it so as to make the phone sit firmly in the hand. Internally, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and there is 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, while there is a MicroSD card slot for the storage expansion.

On the back of the phone, there is a 13MP F/2.2 camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera is also added this time to help in portrait captures. On the front, there is a 5MP F/2.4 selfie camera and the same can also help in face unlock, as the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor. Nokia also mentions that the Nokia 2.3 is Android 10 Ready “Nokia 2.3 is certified Android One, which means you get a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. Plus, with 2 years of software upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates, it will stay safe and act as good as new.”

There is a 4000 mAh battery in the phone that is said to be offering a 2-day battery life, and there is 5W charging support with the 5V/1A output from the charger provided in the box. For the connectivity options, there is Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, FM radio, and headphone jack. The phone has Dual SIM connectivity and both the SIM cards would be supposed to offer 4G support.

The price of the phone is set at €109 but when the phone launches in India, it is expected to compete with the likes of Redmi 8A, Realme C2, and such.