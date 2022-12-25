Google Play and Apple App Store Best Games of 2022 – List of games that won!

Gaming has kept many smartphone users busy whenever they wanted to be entertained, but gaming hasn’t been only a source of entertainment for everyone. Many smartphone gamers started seeing this as a career choice as well, with some of the games in certain categories doing absolutely well for eSports and the game developers too putting that extra interest in it.

Every year, Google and Apple list the best apps and games for the year and these awards are listed in different categories. While it was Apex Legends Mobile which won on both platforms, there are some very deserving winners and mentions in the other categories as well. Check out which games were the best on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Google Play Game Awards 2022

Best Game : Apex Legends Mobile

: Apex Legends Mobile User’s choice : Apex Legends Mobile

: Apex Legends Mobile Best Multiplayer : Dislyte (Honorable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe)

: Dislyte (Honorable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe) Best Pick Up & Play : Angry Birds Journey (Honorable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, HOOK 2, Hyde and Seek, quadline)

: Angry Birds Journey (Honorable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, HOOK 2, Hyde and Seek, quadline) Best Indies : Dicey Dungeons (Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies)

: Dicey Dungeons (Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies) Best Story (new category) : Papers, Please (Honorable Mentions: DEEMO II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion)

: Papers, Please (Honorable Mentions: DEEMO II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion) Best Ongoing (new category) : Genshin Impact (Honorable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox)

: Genshin Impact (Honorable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox) Best on Play Pass (new category) : Very Little Nightmares (Honorable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants)

: Very Little Nightmares (Honorable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants) Best for Tablets : Tower of Fantasy (Honorable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please)

: Tower of Fantasy (Honorable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please) Best for Chromebooks (new category): Roblox

Apple App Store Game Awards 2022

iPhone Game of the Year : Apex Legends Mobile

: Apex Legends Mobile iPad Game of the Year : Moncage

: Moncage Mac Game of the Year : Inscryption

: Inscryption Apple TV Game of the Year : El Hijo

: El Hijo Apple Arcade Game of the Year : Wylde Flowers

: Wylde Flowers China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager

Which are your favorite games among all that won the awards on both platforms? Personally, we liked Apex Legends Mobile, Angry Birds Journey, and Moncage.