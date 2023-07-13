Google Play now allows NFTs in Apps and Games, makes changes to Tokenized Digital Assets policy

Google Play has announced a major shift in its policy today, and this would allow developers to incorporate digital assets such as NFTs into their apps and games that are on the Play Store. The companies or developers that decide to offer NFTs and digital assets in their games and apps need to make it clear in the Play Console that their apps will be offering blockchain based elements, or they will face issues.

In a blog post shared by Android Developers blog,

Today, we’re pleased to share that we’re updating our policy to open new ways to transact blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on Google Play. From reimagining traditional games with user-owned content to boosting user loyalty through unique NFT rewards, we’re excited to see creative in-app experiences flourish and help developers expand their businesses.

In line with Google Play’s Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy, apps that have not met gambling eligibility requirements cannot accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs. For example, developers should not offer purchases where the value of the NFT users receive is not clear at the time of purchase. This includes, but is not limited to, offering mechanisms to receive randomized blockchain-based items from a purchase such as “loot boxes”.

While making this new policy, Google had partnered with Reddit among others. Reddit had recently started the Avatar NFTs and those got a big success. Matt Williamson, Senior Engineering Manager, Reddit, was quoted “At Reddit we believe in empowering our users by providing transparency and a responsible approach to blockchain-based digital content – like our Collectible Avatars. We partnered with Google to help update their policy, aimed at creating a level playing field that promotes user trust, and responsible usage of blockchain technology. By setting clear guidelines, we can ensure that our users make informed decisions while enjoying immersive experiences.”

This new policy enhances the narratives of digital assets and NFTs to be integrated into apps and games, and it will be a major push for smartphone games that earlier had to rely on third party protocols for the verification of holding of NFTs and assets inside the games.

Source: Google