The Renault Triber in India has been updated to meet the latest emission norms, the BS6 norms. The BS6 Renault Triber has been priced from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base variant, whose price is not increased by a lot, with a difference of Rs. 4000. The new Triber uses a BS6-compliant version of the 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine produces 72hp and 96Nm of torque, and it is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox option. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 20kpl was offered on the BS4 form, but there is no information on the fuel efficiency changing after the new BS6 compliant version is introduced.

The top-end variant of the Renault Triber BS6 comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There’s also a digital instrument cluster, AC vents in all three rows, a cooled center box, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, power windows, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and more. There are three-point seat belts on all rows, ABS, reverse parking sensors and at least two airbags on all the models of the BS6 Renault Triber. Only the top end includes an extra safety of front-side airbags and a rear parking camera.

The market is also awaiting a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine variant, which is said to be getting launched by March 2020. While there is no automatic gearbox offered so far, one variant with it is also expected to launch soon. The following are the prices of the BS6 Renault Triber.

Renault Triber BS6 Price in India

RxE: Rs. 4.99 lakh (Rs. 4.95 lakh for BS4)

RxL: Rs. 5.74 lakh (Rs. 5.49 lakh for BS4)

RxT: Rs. 6.24 lakh (Rs. 5.99 lakh for BS4)

RxZ: Rs. 6.78 lakh (Rs. 6.49 lakh for BS4)

Note: Above are the ex-showroom Delhi prices.