AptosLaunch is the first decentralized launchpad on the Aptos Network. Aptos is building itself as the safest and most scalable Layer 1 blockchain and to take that initiative forward, AptosLaunch is engineered from the ground up to empower Aptos project owners (both Token & NFT), by offering a strategized token launch experience with customized launch model, time period, accepted token types and auction algorithms. The success of AptosLaunch relies on the success of the projects that launch through this platform.

The AptosLaunch platform brings different proprietary launch models, and that involve tier-based and lottery allocation to ensure fair rewards distribution for all token holders. This launchpad IDO feature also has an insurance option to help safeguard investors’ principal capital.

There are two tiers for AptosLaunch.

Guaranteed Whitelist

We have simplified the process so all ALT token holders have the most bespoke Launchpad experience – users just need to hold a certain number of ALT tokens in accordance with the respective tiers. When there is a new project launching on AptosLaunch, users just need to submit the wallet address for the whitelist and the allocations will be guaranteed based on the number of ALT tokens held by the users.

AptosLaunch Tiers System

To ensure a fair distribution, users will be allocated into different tiers according to the number of ALT tokens they held, where the higher tier holders will have more privileges in participating in early rounds and higher allocation size. A project may have a First Come First Served basis or a Lottery-based basis. Each project is different.

First Come First Serve (FCFS) – The actual sales of projects will run on a First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis for the whitelisted participants following the tiers. For example, Gold members can participate in the Gold round and the subsequent rounds (Silver, Bronze, Public) and Silver members can participate in the Silver round and the subsequent rounds (Bronze, Public) This tier system is being carried out to ensure fairness in distributing IDO/IEO tokens so that all participants can acquire them with ease without a single party fetching a high percentage of supply, prevent the system from being gamed and increase the value of ALT tokens.

Lottery-basis allocation – The actual sales of projects will run on a Lottery-basis for the whitelisted participants following the tiers. For example, the more ALT tokens a user has, the higher the tier the user is allocated to, the more lottery tickets the user can claim, the higher the allocation the user has.

AptosLaunch Tokens (ALT)

AptosLaunch Token (ALT) is the Utility Token for the AptosLaunch Ecosystem. Token Holders can benefit from the following:

Voting

Insurance Fund

VIP Tiers

Participation in the Launchpad Projects

Staking Reward and Boost

Principal Protected

The maximum supply of the ALT tokens is 100,000,000 and it is available on Aptos and Ethereum chains.

AptosLaunch isn’t going to work only with token projects, but also with NFT projects. There will be a strategized token launch experience offered with a customized launch model, time period, accepted token types, and auction algorithms.

Private Round Sale Stats

The AptosLaunch platform has done the AptosLaunch Token Private Round sale and within a day, the fundraising goal of USD 800,000 and at the rate of 0.05 USD for each ALT token. The private rate happened via two chains, i.e. Ethereum and Aptos.

A total of over 3600 community members had participated in the private sale and the claim will be available on the website for all the users after the TGE.