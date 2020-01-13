The Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were both showcased at the CES 2020 event, and these two phones have quite a lot to offer and most importantly, both the phones are soon going to launch in the Indian market. Many users have been confused about the devices and have certain questions, which we picked up from our hands-on videos and social media to come up with the comprehensive list of FAQs for both the phones in the Samsung A-series.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A51

6.5-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)

Super AMOLED, Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor

4 / 6 / 8GB RAM, 64 / 128GB Internal Storage

Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) – dedicated slot

Rear – 48MP F2.0, 5MP F2.2 depth, 5MP F2.4 macro, 12MP F2.2 ultrawide

Front – 32MP F2.2 selfie camera

4000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging

On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition

158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm / 172g

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A71

6.7-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400)

Super AMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

6 / 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage

Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) – dedicated slot

Rear – 64MP F1.8, 5MP F2.2 depth, 5MP F2.4 macro, 12MP F2.2 ultrawide

Front – 32MP F2.2 selfie camera

4500 mAh battery, 25W fast charging

On-Screen Fingerprint, Face Recognition

163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm / 179g

Does the Galaxy A51 have QC 3.0 support?

There is no support for Qualcomm Quick charge as the 15W is adaptive fast charge support given by Samsung and you cannot get fast charging with QC 3.0 chargers.

Does it have IP rating? No, it is not having an IP rating and just like previous A series phones, it might be able to resist some water splashes but the company does not give any guarantee of the same.

Does the Samsung A51 have an in-display fingerprint?

Yes, there is an under-display optical fingerprint scanner present for the security. Along with that, there is face unlock as well.

Will there be support for WiFi Calling on Airtel and Jio?

While the company won’t tell us so soon, we are sure the support for that will be present in the Galaxy A51 when it launches in India. Same is the case with the Galaxy A71.

Is there an Ultra steady OIS feature present in the A51?

No, that particular feature is not given in the phone but there is still a video steady mode that takes advantage of the Gyro EIS and helps in stabilizing the videos captured, and that is the 1080p videos, not 4k.

Does the Galaxy A71 have any water resistance?

Samsung has not mentioned about any water resistance or waterproofing at the event, and even the specs don’t mention it, so just like the other phones in the series, while it might be able to handle some splashes, we would just take the company’s word for it and not risk it as there is no warranty for water ingress.

What is the fast charging provided with the Galaxy A71?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with the 25-watt fast charging support, which is actually better than the 15W support that the Galaxy A51 is coming with, but to charge a large capacity battery with 4500 mAh capacity, it surely needs the faster charging.

Does the A71 come with Samsung Pay support?

Yes, there is support for the Samsung Pay feature for making easy payments using a tap. It is not the Samsung Pay Mini where you would have only stored the card information and used the UPI, but it is the regular payment method where you just tap on the terminal and it takes the payment with the entering of the PIN.

Can we take full 64MP photos with the phone?

Yes, this is a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor named the GW1, and while it uses the technology to come up with the best 16MP captures, you can anytime toggle the option to turn on the 64MP capture mode and take the high-resolution pictures in case you wanted to take some landscape photos to keep them for prints in the future.

Is it a glass back on the Galaxy A71?

No, Samsung has not given a glass back on the device and while it is usually safer because glass tends to break, Samsung calls this as “Glastic” meaning that it looks like glass but it is a plastic back. It might get scratches pretty easily but it won’t break unlike how glass back on the phones usually does.

What is the field of view for the wide-angle camera on both the phones?

Both the phones have a similar wide-angle camera and so, they have a 123-degree angle lens. Samsung’s camera app intelligently recommend Wide Shot and automatically switch it on for you. Though you can manually switch it off and toggle the camera modes whenever you want.

What is the expected pricing of Galaxy A51 and A71 in India?

The Galaxy A51 is expected to be priced around Rs. 23000 in the Indian market while the Galaxy A71 is said to be touching or going a little above Rs. 30000 mark based on the previous phones from the company. While they are not officially launched yet in the Indian market, there is already some news buzzing around regarding their launch happening anytime soon.