FiiO has launched the Q3 THX Balanced DAC Amplifier in India with the latest audio decoding chips enclosed in an aluminum shell. The new Q3 DAC is now compatible with all Apple devices including iPhones and iPad, and can also be used with a Sony Walkman with an adapter. It comes with multiple I/O ports ensuring seamless connectivity across all kinds of audio equipment. The new DAC can also be directly controlled with the FiiO Music App available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

FiiO Q3 DAC Amplifier – Price and Availability

The FiiO Q3 THX Balanced DAC Amplifier is priced at Rs. 14,990/- in India and is available in one color option that is Black. It will be sold on FiiO’s own website (www.fiio.co.in) along with several online partners and retail stores as well.

FiiO Q3 THX Balanced DAC Amplifier – Specifications

The new Q3 DAC Amplifier by FiiO comes with new AAA amps which are patented with THX’s feed-forward error correction topology for low sound distortion. It features the new AK4462 VELVET Sound DAC that supports the decoding of 768kHz/32-bit PCM and DSD51 sounds. It also retains the same flagship-grade XMOS XUF208 USB chip for faster and efficient decoding. The entire DAC is enclosed in an aluminum shell with smooth curves that can fit easily in your pocket. The shell has a sandblast finish to itself for better looks.

The FiiO Q3 DAC offers several output ports like 4.4mm, 2.5mm balanced, and even 3.5mm which makes it capable to connect to any kind of audio gadget. It also has a volume knob with an RGB indicator that gives the user an idea about different sampling rates. There’s also a multifunction button that can be used to adjust gain levels and filters with just a few taps. The bass can be adjusted with the dedicated button, which can also be used to completely turn the bass effects off or adjust according to the user preference.

This new DAC comes with a 100mAh battery, for which the company claims a battery life of over 10 hours with regular music decoding. The aluminum shell provides gives the DAC a Faraday’s Cage and prevents electromagnetic interference from outside devices. The DAC can be charged using the provided USB Type-C port with any normal or even PD (power delivery) chargers including Apple’s lightning charging.

FiiO includes a variety of adapters and cables for instant connectivity. The package includes a dual USB Type-C head cable, a long USB Type C data cable, a 3.5mm line cable, two long binding straps, a pair of short binding straps, a non-slip mat, and a storage bag. The FiiO Q3 THX Balanced DAC Amplifier is priced at Rs. 14,990/- in India and can be purchased directly from FiiO’s website.