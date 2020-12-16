Ever since Xiaomi has entered the TV market In India, they have claimed the number one spot in just a short while with quality products at attractive prices. Following the same route, Xiaomi has now introduced its first QLED TV in India, the Mi QLED TV 4K with HDR capabilities, and Dolby Audio support. This new TV comes with a 55-inch sized 4K panel with a wider color spectrum and runs on Patchwall OS based on Android 10.

Mi QLED 4K TV – Price and Availability

The Mi QLED 4K TV is priced at Rs. 54,999/- for the 55-inch model. It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Flipkart, and select offline retailers like Vijay Sales and others starting from 21st December.

Mi QLED 4K TV – Specifications

The Mi QLED 4K TV, as the name mentions features a QLED display panel of 4K resolution with a screen size of 55-inches. The aspect ratio of the TV is standard 16:9 and the TV has an overall screen to body ratio of 96% due to its very thin bezels. The frame of the TV is made from Aluminum alloy and has a sandblasted metallic finish to it.

The display panel is HDR10 certified with and the TV supports all popular HDR codecs like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLg) for a theatre-like experience. The display is tuned by Xiaomi in a way to offer great saturation levels with a wider color spectrum of 100% NTSC and 95% of DCPI-3 coverage. The colors are also managed by Xiaomi’s new Vivid Picture Engine for ensuring consistent experience along with the Reality Flow feature for a 5ms response time giving users a smoother gaming experience.

The Mi QLED 4K TV is powered by a quad-core Mediatek chipset based on Cortex-A55 cores along with mail G52 MP2 GPU. It is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TV runs on the latest PatchwallOS based n Android TV 10 with several parental control features, universal search options, smart recommendations, and more. It also bundles the support for Google Assistant along with a built-in Chromecast. For connectivity, the TV comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, along with several I/O ports like 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an ethernet port, optical port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The speakers also get a huge upgrade on the Mi QLED 4K TV with a 6 speaker setup consisting of 4 full-range drivers and 2 tweeters. They are Dolby certified with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD which can be used either from your Set-Top Box or directly through OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and more. Xiaomi also claims the volume to be 233% louder than other TVs with its 1L speaker cavity for better acoustics.

The TV can be controlled by the Smart Mi Remote that comes with the package. It comes with new features like Quick Mute, where users can double-tap the volume down button for muting the TV, Mi Quick Wave which turns the TV on in just under 5 seconds, and Mi Quick Setting where one can long-press Mi button to access the picture, sound and more settings).

The Mi QLED 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs. 54,999/- and will be sold across several online and offline platforms starting from 21st December.