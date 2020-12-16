Infinix has announced its new Smart HD 2021 and the SNOKOR A10 Soundbar in India. The new smartphone is the company’s latest offering in the budget segment and comes with a waterdrop notch for a better design. The SNOKOR A10 soundbar has an output capacity of 60W and offers multiple connectivity options. The soundbar also comes with a mini-display for better functionality. Infinix says that this soundbar is a part of their smart ecosystem with the newly launched 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TVs in India.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 and SNOKOR A10 Soundbar – Price and Availability

The Infinix HD 2021 smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,999/- in India for the single 2GB+32GB storage variant. It will be available in three colors – Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart starting from December 24th. The SNOKOR A10 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 4499/- and will be sold on Flipkart as well starting from December 18th.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Smartphone – Specifications

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch design and runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 – Go Edition. The device has a screen to body ratio of 85% with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and the display has peak brightness levels of 500 nits. It is powered by the Mediatek A20 chipset based on 12nm architecture of ARM Cortex-A53 cores coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The memory can be expanded using a micro-SD card up to 256GB using the dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 comes with a single rear camera of 8MP with an aperture of f/2.0. It is accompanied by a single LED flash to the back. The camera supports multiple AI features such as portrait modes, filters, and more in the XOS Camera App. The selfie camera is housed by the waterdrop notch and is a 5MP shooter. Selfies can also be shot in AI-driven HDR mode for better image quality.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can last up to 2 days as per the company. It also features a fingerprint scanner to the rear side, which is hard to find in this price range. The device also supports Facial Unlock as well. The smartphone is 4G enabled with support for VoLTE, dual 4G standby, VoWiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Android Go edition will help in better performance and increased battery life, Infinix said.

SNOKOR A10 Soundbar – Details

The new SNOKOR A10 is one of the first offerings by Infinix in the audio segment. The soundbar comes with 60W speakers for better acoustics. It also gets a bass enhancer for a boosted effect in the bass. The soundbar can connect to any TV using various connectivity options in both wired and wireless modes. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 along with ports like HDMI (ARC), USB, Coaxial, and AUX. Infinix also includes an HDMI cable, a Coaxial cable, and remote control for the soundbar.

The SNOKOR A10 soundbar features a small 2.5-inch LED display that shows details like audio played, source, and more for better functionality and management. It also offers various sound profiles like Music, News, Movie, 3D Treble, and bass adjustment function for offering the dried experience as per all users. The SNOKOR A10 Soundbar by Infinix is priced at Rs. 4,499/- and will be sold on Flipkart starting from 21st December.