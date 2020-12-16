Realme has started it’s an advertising campaign for its upcoming Realme Watch S Pro, led by popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador. The company has confirmed the launch of two new smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro, along with a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. These gadgets are scheduled to launch in India on December 23rd.

Realme Watch S/Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition – Price & Availability

The exact prices of the upcoming Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Pro, and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition are not yet known. We will keep you updated with the pricing after the official launch on 23rd December. As per teasers, all accessories will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a 1.39-inch circular-shaped AMOLED display with support for touch input. The screen will offer always-on functionality with a peak brightness of 450nits. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters with support for activities like swimming and water sports. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to sync with your smartphone.

The Realme Watch S Pro will also pack in a lot of fitness-related features. The teasers mention support for 15 sport modes like swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor work, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking elliptical rolling, basketball, strength training, free workout, and more. The watch makes use of its 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope for tracking activities efficiently.

This smartwatch also comes with active heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking, in 24×7 cycles. All the analytics can be viewed in the companion app. The watch also gives you alerts about fitness, breaks, and more based on your activities. It comes with a 420mAh battery that can last up to 14 days as per Realme.

Realme Watch S Specifications

This is the younger brother of the Watch S Pro and can be addressed as an affordable variant. It will feature a 1.3-inch LCD screen while retaining the touch input support. The regular Watch S relies on the same Bluetooth 5.0 channel to sync with your smartphones. This model, gets official IP68 water and dust resistance rating, as compared to 5ATM on the Watch S Pro.

The Realme Watch S will offer the same activity tracking as the Pro. All the 16 different sports modes including swimming will be featured on the smartwatch. It also gets the same 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope from its elder sibling for accuracy. 24×7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking are also present.

Fitness alerts, notifications, sleep detection, the Realme Watch S gets everything from the Pro model. Apart from the display, the only different thing the regular S model will have is a slightly smaller battery at 390mAh, which will also last 15 days as per the company.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be a new color variant of the existing Buds Air Pro, a pair of noise-canceling earbuds featuring TWS design. They offer noise cancellation up to 45dB with 10mm dynamic drivers. These also feature a 94ms low latency mode for better performance in activities like gaming. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition gets a new color scheme while retaining all the features mentioned above. The exact pricing is not yet confirmed, we will keep you updated with the same after the official launch on December 23rd so stay tuned.