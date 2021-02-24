Realme unveiled its two new smartphones in India today, the Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Along with these, the company also showcased its all-new Realme Pro Gaming Kit which includes the Realme Cooling Back Clip, Realme Mobile Game Controller, and the Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves, as accessories meant for mobile gamers. These products will be soon sold by Realme on its online store, starting from 4th March for the Cooling Back Clip.

Realme Cooling Back Clip

The Realme Cooling Back Clip is an accessory that attaches to the back of your device. The clip consists of a fan that is made from seven blades, that uses Rapid Cooling Technology. This ensures to keep the temperature of your smartphone under control while gaming for extended sessions. The clip weighs only 51 grams and produces minimal sound and vibrations that do not hamper the gameplay at all. The fan also has RGB lights in it to give cool lighting effects, so in a way, this not just gives you a physical advantage, but also looks aesthetically pleasing.

The Realme Cooling Back Clip is priced at Rs. 1,799/- and will be sold on Realme’s Online Store starting from 4th March at 12PM.

Realme Mobile Game Controller

The Realme Mobile Game Controller can be hooked with any smartphone, which can be USD a joystick, or trigger controls. This comes really handy for mobile gamers as the touch screen can get a little tricky, and a controller gives the players an added advantage while gaming. We have seen such accessories with the ASUS ROG devices, but those are compatible with ROG devices only, whereas the Realme Gaming COntroller can be used with any android device. It is again battery-powered and uses clips to attach to your device on its edges.

The Realme Gaming Controller has an attractive price tag of just Rs. 999/- and will be sold on Realme’s Online Store. However, Realme has not yet announced the availability date of this controller yet.

Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves

The Realme Mobile Gaming Finger Sleeves serve the purpose of wearing on your fingers for a better capacitive touch experience on your device. Fingers can get a little sweaty, oily, or dry depending on the climate or temperature of the device. The Realme Gaming Finger Sleeves are made from excellent conductive materials for a better touch experience while gaming. These are just 0.25mm in thickness for added comfort. The Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves are priced at Rs. 129/- but again the company has not yet specified the exact date of sale yet.