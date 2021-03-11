The LG W41 has finally made it’s to India with not one, not two, but three variants including the LG W41 Plus and the LG W41 Pro. The device comes with a lot of attractive specifications like a 6.55-inch hole-punch display and a massive 5000mAh battery. It also comes with quad rear cameras with a primary sensor of whopping 48 megapixels! There are a lot more interesting things about the LG W41 with its design and other aspects, so let’s have a deeper look at them!

Design and Display – Fewer bezels for more content to watch on!

The LG W41 comes with a 6.55-inch high-definition display with a hole-punch design. This screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 which almost gives you the ultrawide cinematic feel while watching movies and other content. The bezels are also very slim across the sides that give the display a very sharp look, giving a touch of premium feel at the cost of a midrange.

The LG W41’s body has a gradient finish to it that will make a different pattern every time you tilt the device. This surely will make a few heads turn around as the back looks very appealing. The fingerprint scanner is also located in the exact center of the back for easy accessibility of the user. The design of the LG W41 is cleverly engineered to let the user make the most out of the phone.

Not just about looks, but performance!

The LG W41 comes with the octa-core chipset, which is capable of not just regular tasks but can also handle the needs of casual gamers. We have seen the potential of this chip on other devices, and hence LG has introduced this one with the LG W41. And here’s another thing you get with the LG W41, all the three variants share the exact same specifications so the user does not have to compromise on a feature or two for going with the base models. The difference between them is only storage, in this manner.

Cameras – Four, because the more the merrier!

The LG W41 comes with quad rear cameras with each lens having completely different functionality. The primary camera is a 48MP shooter that surely can capture a lot of crisp images. The secondary camera is an 8MP wide-angle lens, the third sensor is a 5MP macro shooter that can come really handy in close-up shots. The fourth lens is a 2MP depth sensor that helps to capture depth information for the background blur effect in portrait shots.

The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter which is housed by the hole-punch display. This not just looks really cool but gives you the feel of using a modern device, much better than a notched design. The set of cameras on the LG W41 makes for such great potential with the combination of all the lenses it has, that too at a price tag of less than Rs. 15,000!

Battery Life? Not a question!

The LG W41 runs on a massive 5000mAh battery that should easily nurture the needs of not just regular users but even power users. The power-efficient chipset present on the device with a battery of this size makes up for a really good parallel package.

Another hardware advantage, for better productivity the LG W41 comes with a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, so you can directly assign tasks to it without actually doing it yourself. Want to set an alarm, create a reminder, schedule a task, or just control your IoT devices, you can do it with a simple click of a button on the LG W41.

With all the set of features the LG W41 packs in with its design, cameras, performance, and battery, the price again comes with a very stunning starting price of Rs. 13,490/- for the LG W41 with 4GB+64GB storage. The LG 41 Plus comes at Rs. 14,490/- and offers 4GB+128GB storage with the topmost LG W41 Pro being priced at Rs. 15,490/- for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG W41 will be sold across India through LG’s partner stores offline.