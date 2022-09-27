The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform is one of the very stable and capable mobile processors and it was announced on January 19, 2021. The Snapdragon 870 is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. For connectivity, this chipset has Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem.

This is an octa-core chipset, in which there are 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz. The max clock speed of 3.2 GHz is what makes this chipset a very capable one, and many mid-range smartphones have come with this particular processor to offer a good gaming performance while having all the needed compatibility.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Phones List

Poco F4 5G

iQOO Neo6 5G

iQOO Neo6 SE

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 2

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

OnePlus 9R

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11x

Realme Q5 Pro

Black Shark 5

Redmi K40S

Xiaomi 12X

iQOO Neo 5 SE

Meizu 18x

Black Shark 4s

ZTE Axon 30 5G

Realme GT Master Explorer

Vivo iQOO Neo5 Lite

Poco F3

Black Shark 4

Moto G100

iQOO Neo 5

Oppo Find X3

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Motorola Edge S

POCO F4 5G

The POCO F4 5G is one of the latest smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, and it has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED technology. The phone has 64MP primary camera with OIS, and there are 8MP ultrawide cameras and 2MP macro cameras alongside it on the back. On the front is a 20MP shooter. There is a 4500 mAh battery offered in the POCO F4, and it has 67W fast charging support given to it.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

The Neo 6 from iQOO has the same Snapdragon 870 chipset, and while there is a 6.62-inch display on the front, it offers a 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and it has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. Even this phone has a 64MP primary camera with OIS support, while there is an 8MP wide-angle shooter as well on the back of the phone. There is a 4700 mAh battery that can get charged by a maximum of 80W fast charging. The AnTuTu benchmark score with v9 is over 730000 points.

Realme GT Neo2

The Realme GT Neo2 is one of the very stable and good smartphones from Realme. It is a beautifully designed phone and it comes with a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits Peak Brightness, and the processor is as known, the Snapdragon 870. The GT Neo 2 also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it has 65W fast charging in place. There is support for 5G networks with both the nano-SIM card slots offering the same connectivity.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

This offering from Motorola has been a good choice for those who want a simple Android phone that is powered by a good chipset for that great performance. The phone has an OLED display with a 6.7-inch size and 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a 4500 mAh battery but the fast charging support was up to 30W. Triple camera support is present on the back of the device with the primary one being a 108MP one, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS is also given.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

One of the best-designed smartphones in the lot is the Reno 6 Pro+ from OPPO. It comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display with a size of 6.55-inch, and there is HDR 10+ support too. A quad-camera combination is given on the back, comprising of a primary 50MP shooter.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R comes in Lake Blue and Carbon Black options and it has a 6.55-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a Sony IMX586 primary camera with a 48MP sensor, and there is also a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera alongside it. The Warp Charge 65 charging technology helps fast charge the 4500 mAh battery of the phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Specifications

AIE GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno 650 GPU

AIE CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo 585 CPU

CPU Clock Speed: Up to 3.2 GHz

CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU, Octa-core CPU

CPU Architecture: 64-bit

Modem Name: Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800

Peak Speed: 1.774 Gbps

Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor, Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP), Dual 14-bit CV-ISPs

Max On-Device Display: 4K @ 60 Hz, QHD+ @ 144 Hz

Max External Display: Up to 4K @ 60 Hz

GPU Name: Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Gaming Performance

The gaming performance of this chipset is one of the best when we talk about the 800+ series chipsets from Qualcomm, and the only issue with it is the heating. Some of the smartphones do come with some ways of heat dissipation to control the heat so that the performance is not throttled, but some phones do struggle with things in this aspect. If the temperature is kept in control, the Snapdragon 870 is one of the best out there when it comes to playing games like BGMI, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, Free Fire, Apex Legends Mobile, and the other FPS games.