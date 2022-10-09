Airtel and Jio have officially released the 5G network and it is available in select cities and localities for now. While the network is ready in a few places and is getting ready in other, is your smartphone ready to experience and get the faster network connectivity?

Check out the list of Xiaomi 5G smartphones compatible and ready to use the Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G network.

Xiaomi and Redmi 5G ready Phones

Handset Model 5G Ready? Xiaomi Mi 10 Yes Xiaomi Mi 10i Yes Xiaomi Mi 10T Yes Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro Yes Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Yes Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Yes Xiaomi Mi 11X Yes Poco M3 Pro 5G Yes Poco F3 GT Yes Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE Yes Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Yes Xiaomi 11T Pro Yes Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Yes Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Yes Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus Yes Poco M4 5G Yes Poco M4 Pro 5G Yes Xiaomi 12 pro Yes Xiaomi 11i Yes Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G Yes Poco F4 5G Yes Poco X4 pro Yes Xiaomi Redmi K50i Yes

This is a regularly updated list and we will add more phones if Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO launches any with compatibility for 5G connectivity and if the phone is ready to connect to 5G networks.