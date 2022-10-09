Airtel and Jio have officially released the 5G network and it is available in select cities and localities for now. While the network is ready in a few places and is getting ready in other, is your smartphone ready to experience and get the faster network connectivity?
Also check: Realme 5G ready smartphones
Check out the list of Xiaomi 5G smartphones compatible and ready to use the Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G network.
Xiaomi and Redmi 5G ready Phones
|Handset Model
|5G Ready?
|Xiaomi Mi 10
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 10i
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 10T
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 11X
|Yes
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Yes
|Poco F3 GT
|Yes
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
|Yes
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Yes
|Xiaomi 11T Pro
|Yes
|Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
|Yes
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
|Yes
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus
|Yes
|Poco M4 5G
|Yes
|Poco M4 Pro 5G
|Yes
|Xiaomi 12 pro
|Yes
|Xiaomi 11i
|Yes
|Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G
|Yes
|Poco F4 5G
|Yes
|Poco X4 pro
|Yes
|Xiaomi Redmi K50i
|Yes
This is a regularly updated list and we will add more phones if Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO launches any with compatibility for 5G connectivity and if the phone is ready to connect to 5G networks.
Leave a Reply