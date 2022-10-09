Airtel and Jio have launched 5G network connectivity in India, in a few cities and localities. Some smartphone companies have made their phones ready to connect to 5G network without any need for an update, while OnePlus has a few smartphones that are already compatible but some need an update of their software for the compatibility of the latest 5G network.

In the list below, you’d be able to check out which smartphones from OnePlus have the necessary software ready for Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G network, and which 5G phones are yet to get an update from OnePlus.

OnePlus 5G phones list

Handset Model 5G Ready? OnePlus Nord Yes OnePlus 9 Yes OnePlus 9pro Yes OnePlus Nord CE Yes OnePlus Nord CE 2 Yes OnePlus 10 PRO 5G Yes OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2 Yes OnePlus 10R Yes OnePlus Nord 2T Yes OnePlus 10T Yes OnePlus 9RT Yes OnePlus 8 OnePlus yet to update software OnePlus 8T OnePlus yet to update software OnePlus 8pro OnePlus yet to update software OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus yet to update software OnePlus 9R OnePlus yet to update software

Check out the 5G-ready smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme. The above list of OnePlus smartphones is an updated one, so we will change the status of the phones when OnePlus pushes an update to enable 5G connectivity on the device.