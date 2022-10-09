Samsung has a list of 5G phones in India and after the official launch of 5G by Airtel and Jio, every Samsung 5G smartphone user would be wondering whether their phone is ready to connect to the 5G network. Unlike other companies, Samsung is yet to update its smartphones for them to be compatible with the new 5G network. Only a few flagships and mid-range devices are currently ready for 5G network.

Check out the list of 5G-ready Samsung smartphones and the ones that are yet to receive an update from Samsung to be compatible with the latest 5G network. We will keep checking with the brand and the list given by Airtel to see which Samsung smartphones are getting an update to work with the Airtel 5G Plus or Jio 5G network.

Samsung 5G-ready smartphones list

Handset Model 5G Ready? Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Yes Samsung A33 5G Yes Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Yes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Yes Samsung Galaxy M33 Yes Samsung Flip4 Yes Samsung Galaxy S22 Yes Samsung Galaxy S22+ Yes Samsung Fold4 Yes Samsung Galaxy Note 20ultra Samsung yet to update software Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung yet to update software Samsung Galaxy S21plus Samsung yet to update software Samsung Galaxy S21ultra Samsung yet to update software Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 Samsung yet to update software Samsung E426B (F42) Samsung yet to update software Samsung A528B (A52s) Samsung yet to update software Samsung M526B (M52) Samsung yet to update software Samsung Flip3 Samsung yet to update software Samsung Fold3 Samsung yet to update software Samsung A22 5G Samsung yet to update software Samsung S20FE 5G Samsung yet to update software Samsung M32 5G Samsung yet to update software Samsung F23 Samsung yet to update software Samsung A73 Samsung yet to update software Samsung M42 Samsung yet to update software Samsung M53 Samsung yet to update software Samsung M13 Samsung yet to update software

Check: Xiaomi 5G-ready smartphones | Realme 5G-ready smartphones

Note: This is an updating list that will change with time whenever a smartphone is getting an update from the company or any phone gets launched.