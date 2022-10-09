realme has a huge number of smartphones launched with 5G connectivity chipsets; most of them are ready to connect to the 5G network on Airtel and Jio. There are some flagships, some mid-range, and some decent basic 5G smartphones in the list and the good thing here is that almost every Realme smartphone is ready to connect to 5G network.

If you own a realme 5G smartphone or are looking to buy one, check out the list below that is shared by Airtel, with the list of phones that are ready for 5G in India. Check out the list of Xiaomi 5G ready smartphones.

realme 5G ready smartphones list

Handset Model 5G Ready? Realme 8s 5G Yes Realme X7 Max 5G Yes Realme Narzo 30pro 5G Yes Realme X7 5G Yes Realme X7pro 5G Yes Realme 8 5G Yes Realme X50 Pro Yes Realme GT 5G Yes Realme GT ME Yes Realme GT NEO2 Yes Realme 9 5G Yes Realme 9 Pro Yes Realme 9 Pro Plus Yes Realme Narzo 30 5G Yes Realme 9 SE Yes Realme GT2 Yes Realme GT 2 pro Yes Realme GT NEO3 Yes Realme Narzo 50 5G Yes Realme Narzo 50 pro Yes Realme 9i GT Yes Realme GT Neo 3T Yes Realme GT Neo 3T 150W Yes

Note: This list of realme 5G smartphones will keep updating whenever any new smartphone or the one that is not in the list is now compatible with 5G networks in India, i.e. with Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G.