Apple usually is one of the earliest to help users get access to the latest technologies but with the introduction of 5G network in India, Apple didn’t anticipate it so soon or probably are yet to have the tech ready for the same, as none of the Apple iPhone models currently are ready to get access to 5G network with Airtel and Jio.

All the iPhones from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14 are yet to get an update to make them work with the 5G network. There is no timeframe given by Apple for which model will get the iOS update, but we will keep updating the list whenever one of the models is now working with the Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G networks.

Handset Model 5G Ready? Apple iPhone 12 mini Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 12 Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 12pro Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 12promax Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 13 mini Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 13 Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 13 pro Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 13promax Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone SE-2022 Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 14 Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 14 pro Apple yet to update software Apple iPhone 14promax Apple yet to update software

We will keep updating this article whenever Apple sends an update and it is confirmed that it is working with the new network. So keep checking and bookmark this page if you own one of the above iPhone models and are keen to know when you can access 5G in India.