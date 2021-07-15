OPPO has launched its OPPO Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Por 5G in India with the latest Mediatek Dimensity chipsets. The company has also announced a new color variant for its OPPO Enco X TWS earbuds, and some discount offers on its smartwatch. The OPPO Reno 6 5G is the first device in India to feature the Dimensity 900 chipset. These devices also come with 65 SuperVOOC charging.

OPPO Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G Price in India

The OPPO Reno 6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both models will offer two colors – Aurora and Stellar Black and will be sold on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and select partner stores.

OPPO Reno 6 5G Specifications

The OPPO Reno 6 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by the DImensoty 900 chipset which brings in 5G connectivity. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 version.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G has a triple camera setup to its back. The primary camera is a 64MP sensor, with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display and is a 32MP shooter.

The device runs on a 4300mAh battery which supports 65W SuperVOOC charging. OPPO bundles the charger in the box itself. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. The device weighs around 182 grams.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a larger 6.55-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The chipset also gets an upgrade from the regular model, which is the Mediatek DIomensity 1200. It is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

In the camera dep[artment, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup to its back. The primary camera is a 64MP sensor, with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter, the same as the regular variant with an additional color temperature sensor. The selfie camera remains the same and is a 32MP shooter housed by the hole-punch display.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G, as the name suggests is 5G enabled and also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and more. The device is powered by a similar 4500mAh battery with the same 65W charging technology. It uses the USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. The weight of the device is around 177 grams.