The Hyundai Alcazar has finally made its way to India after being in the talks for a while now. This is the first-ever three-row SUV from Hyundai in India. The company has launched the new Alcazar in both petrol and diesel ignition with the automatic and manual transmission offered in both fuel variants. It also gets a panoramic sunroof with a digital display control on the dashboard.

Hyundai Alcazar Ex-Showroom price in India

The Hyundai Alcazar has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.30 lakh. The new SUV can be booked from Hyundai’s online portals with a token of Rs. 25,000/- Buyers can also visit the nearest Hyundai dealership to pre-book the car. It comes available in three models – Prestige, Platinum, and Signature in both petrol and diesel variants.

Hyundai Alcazar features

The Hyundai Alcazar is the first-ever three-row SUV from the manufacturer in India. It comes with six-seater and seven-seater options, where the middle row is modified for the extra seat with a retractable armrest. The SUV comes with a lot of premium digital features like digital charging in the second row, a 10.25-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, 8-speaker Bose sound system with an added air purifier. The boot space is rated at 180 liters, and Hyundai says that access to the third row will be very easy and comfortable with the tumble-down feature on the second row.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes across all variants, petrol, diesel with both offering automatic and manual transmission. This will attract a wide set of buyers with different priorities making the Alcazar the next potential hit SUV, as a competition to Tata Safari. The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the concept of Creta but is slightly better.

The diesel engine on the Alcazar is a 1.5-liter motor, while the petrol version gets a 2-liter motor. These engines are the same carried from the Creta and Tuscon respectively based on fuel type. The diesel engine produces 115hp with 250Nm of torque with the petrol variant generating 152hp with 191Nm of torque. Both engines are six-speed in automatic and manual transmission options.

The Hyundai Alcazar will debut in India and is focused on the Indian market. Hyundai may launch this overseas as well, but for now, the latest SUV remains exclusive to India. With the growing craze of three-row SUVs and the rise in sales of Triber and Ertiga, the entry of Alcaraz makes for a strong option from the Korean carmaker.