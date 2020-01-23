MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has today launched the MG ZS EV, the company’s first electric SUV in India, and it is launched at an inaugural price starting at INR 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), for customers who have booked the car before midnight on 17th January 2020. The price for customers now is INR 20.88 lakh for the ZS EV Excite while ZS EV Exclusive is available for INR 23.58 lakh.

MG has included MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car and 8 years/150k km warranty on the battery. It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labor-free services. The ZS EV comes at a running cost of under INR 1 per km (calculated up to 100,000 kilometers with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labor and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). It also comes with maintenance packages starting at INR 7,700 for 3 years.

MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company claims that they received over 2800 bookings for this car in 27 days, and this is more than the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019.

The MG ZS EV comes with a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 142.76 PS and 353 Nm of maximum torque, and there is an automatic transmission on board. To run the engine, there is a 44.5 kWh water-cooled, lithium-ion battery. An AC fast charger can charge the ZS EV to up to 80% in 6-8 hours, and the DC fast charging can achieve the same in about 50 minutes, and the ARAI-certified range of the ZS electric vehicle is 340 km. There are three driving modes including Normal, Sport and Eco. The highest speed that the car can touch is 140 kmph while the speeds of 100 kmph from zero can be reached in 8.5 seconds.

On the exterior, the MG ZS EV has chrome grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, rear spoiler, silver finish roof rails and 17-inch machined alloy wheels. Internally, there is a 20.32-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and PM 2.5 filter.

The color options in which the new MG ZS EV will be available are Ferris White, Copenhagen Blue, and Currant Red.

Speaking on the price announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD – MG Motor India, said, “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivize more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem.”