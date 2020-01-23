Kia Motors is bringing its luxury MPV, the Kia Carnival into the Indian market, and when the company announced its pre-booking open, the first day itself there were over 1400 bookings done for the upcoming car that is going to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020. The booking was open through the carmaker’s official website or its dealerships on payment of a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Kia Carnival will be available in three variants, Premium, Prestige and Limousine variants. The car also has multiple seating configurations with 7, 8, and 9 seats. The company claims that out of the pre-bookings, 64% is for the top-spec Carnival Limousine variant.

Kia Carnival is equipped with a BS6-compliant, 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VGT diesel engine that generates 200 PS and 440 Nm of torque. The powertrain is offered with an 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. The car has a tiger-nose grille, LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, dual-panel electric sunroof, and 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels. On the interior, the car comes with a 10.1-inch dual touchscreen system for the infotainment, and there is a Harman Kardon speaker system with a total of eight speakers. There is also an air purifier, tri-zone auto AC, auto defog windscreen, cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and front, and rear parking sensors.

Kia is also including the UVO technology into the Kia Carnival, and it comes with 37 unique features and it lets you seamlessly connect with your smartwatch or smartphone with the car. This is a premium service and the company says that they would be giving this service for 3 years as a part of the package.

While the expected price of the car is about Rs. 30 lakh, the pricing and details would be known during the Auto Expo 2020 event in Noida in February 2020.