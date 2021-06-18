In the past few weeks, we have seen quite a number of POCO X2 users complaining about broken rear camera functionality on their smartphones after the latest MIUI update. While some users say it’s a software bug, a handful of them have been claiming about this being a hardware fault instead. We now have an official statement from POCO India themselves regarding the rear camera issue on the POCO X2.

POCO India took it to their official social media handles with the following statement. According to the company, the issue being reported by users is less than 0.2% of the POCO X2 user base in India, reflecting that it isn’t as widespread as being highlighted in the media.

Dear POCO users, A few of you have approached us with a 'camera not working' issue on the POCO X2. We have detailed out the steps that need to be followed to fix it. Please go through the letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/Najbl8Pq1n — POCO India Support (@POCOSupport) June 15, 2021

POCO says that this is a software glitch, and can be fixed with the following steps.

1) By cleaning the Camera App Data

Step 1: Long press on the MIUI Camera app icon, then click on app info. Now click on ‘Clear Data’ followed by ‘Clear All Data’ and pressing Ok.

Step 2: Now users need to reboot their device and check if the camera app is working properly.

If users are still facing issues with the rear camera on their POCO X2, they are requested to follow the Hardware Protocol method, which is again very simple.

2) Feedback Report

Users need to open the Services and Feedback app on their POCO X2, which comes pre-installed on the device. Now in the camera section, select the upload device logs option. Once the report is successfully submitted, users can take their POCO X2 device to the nearest POCO authorized service center. The company also says to book a prior appointment online while visiting the service center, in accordance with the guidelines of COVID-19 issued by the Government of India. The appointment can be booked here – https://miservicemanager.mi.com/customerServiceRequest.html

POCO has also warned users that a certain group of POCO X2 users has been deliberately trying to break the rear camera on their device, and demanding a free replacement at POCO Service Centers. The company says that this is an unethical practice and will hamper POCO’s abilities to provide service and support to genuine customers in need. Such activities are subject to legal action, and users are requested not to indulge in these malpractices.

So if you are a POCO X2 user, and are facing issues with your rear camera, you are requested to follow the guide issued by POCO India, to clear the app data of the camera application. On the persisting issues, users should take their device to the nearest POCO service center and the company will take the best possible steps to get your POCO X2’s camera working again.

We will keep you updated with the latest and official statements from POCO India in this matter, so stay tuned!