We have recently talked about how the LG G8X ThinQ is one of those perfect choices for the current times when multitasking is needed right into your palm and on the go, and the smartphone with the OLED display and the cover display over it makes it all a great purchase for the multitaskers. Now, how does one really take advantage of this combination of the displays and the internal power offered?

The LG8X uses a combination of two separate screens, which folds one above the other, which LG likes to call the dual-screen. We have seen this implementation in the market a few times but there are newer things up the sleeve that LG has added here. Here are a few things you need to know while setting up and using the LG G8X ThinQ.

Fitting the phone inside the case

Setting up the phone involves fitting the phone into the case to make it a perfect dual-screen affair. There is a Dual Screen case provided in the package, and you will have to place the phone inside the case and gently push on one side corners, starting with the bottom side, and then do the same on the top corners, with a soft push making the phone snug into the case.

Hide & Seek with the new display notch!

In its initial setup, LG will ask if you want to hide the notch or let it be as it is, and with the AMOLED display present, hiding the notch won’t be noticeable easily with the deep blacks. It would appear as a black bar and won’t change the way it looks, but can rather save battery as the OLED displays use the lesser battery when black color dominates the screen. In case you want to enable it later once you had disabled it, you can do that by going to Settings > Display > New Second Screen.

In-display Fingerprint Scanning

The LG G8X has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. During setting up the device, you fam select the add a fingerprint option, followed by a six-digit security pin as a backup option. Then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup, but the LG8X lacks any kind of facial recognition system.

Swapping between the screens

Sometimes, based on our usage, we’d want to swap the app view from the left to right screen, or vice-versa, to make it easy for multitasking, reading, and taking down notes, or one of the many reasons. To do that, you would just have to use three fingers and swipe from the current side to the other and the app would easily move to the other screen.

Comfort View for Better reading at night

LG offers a Comfort View which is basically a blue light filter, and it works system-wide. It eases the strain on your eyes by filtering out blue light, which will help in reading at night.

This setting is available in Settings > Display and is visible by scrolling down under “Comfort View” You can set it to enable automatically at sunset.

How to use the LG Game Pad

If you had read how good the LG G8X ThinQ is, you’d know one of the reasons why it is good, is the Game Pad itself. Now, to use it better, you will have to go to LG Game Launcher, and then tap on the Game Pad icon, and here you would find the different options to play around with. The three major options you would find there include – Haptic Feedback, Swap Screens, and the Console Style.

In fact, you can also make your own Game Pad if you want. Under the same Game Pad options, you would find the “Create Game Pad” option. Tap on that and there is a simple process to follow and buttons to add for the specific game, and you can then use your personalized game pad.

Saving your phone’s battery

LG G8X offers a lot of battery optimization options which restricts apps from consuming battery in the background. You can see this setting in Settings > Battery and choose the apps for not using the battery.

Speed up the System Animations

If you don’t like the default animation speeds of the LG G8X, you can make them appear faster by setting it to 0.5x. For this, go to settings > Software Info and tap on Build Number 7 times to enable developer options. Under the developer options, you can set the Animation Speeds to 0.5x.

Switch Apps to the Dual Screen

To open any application on the Secondary Display, tap on the icon on that screen To move the app back again to the main screen, open Task Carousel by tapping on the square in the navigation menu and drag the application by sliding it.

Endless things to do with the Dual Screen

On connecting the secondary display, you can find a new option in Display settings called Dual screen. Under the option, various settings like a Cover Display, Brightness Slider will be available. You can also choose an application to directly open on the secondary screen in the LG G8X.