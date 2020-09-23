  • 29 September, 2020

Apple finally opened its online store in India today and has started selling the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, and the iPad 8th gen there. As an introductory offer, Apple is offering a 6% cashback up to Rs. 10,000 on all orders over Rs. 20,900 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI’s till 16th October 2020.

Apple also sells their iMac in its online store and Online Apple Specialists will help customers in custom configuring their Mac, setting up new devices, and almost anything. Customers can get guidance on how to get their products directly from Apple with the help of Apple Specialists in both English and Hindi languages. Apple also offers AppleCare+ for up to 2 years, EMI, student discounts on all kinds of products and accessories on their online store.

Apple plans to host sessions in October, led by Local Creatives and Artists focused on Photography and Music. Gift wrap and Personalized engravings of emoji or text will be available for the iPad and Apple Pencil in English, and for the Airpods, the engraving can be done in languages like English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apple promises contactless deliveries for all orders from its online store and plans to ship each order within 24-72 hours. The time for shipping might vary for Macs depending on configurations. Apple accepts payments via Credit and Debit Cards, Credit Card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking, and Credit Card on delivery.

Apple Watch Series 6 Pricing List

 
Apple Watch Series 6 Pricing
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case 40mm GPS with Sport Band  Rs.40,900
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case 44m GPS with Sport Band  Rs.43,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band  Rs.49,900
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium Case 44mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band Rs. 52,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band Rs. 69,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case 44mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Ban Rs.73,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case 40mm GPS + Cellular  with Milanese Loop Rs. 73,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel Case 44mm GPS + Cellular  with Milanese Loop Rs. 77,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium Case 40mm GPS + Cellular  with Sport Loop Rs. 79,900
 Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium Case 44mm GPS + Cellular  with Sport Loop Rs. 83,900

Apple Watch SE Pricing List

 
Apple Watch SE Pricing
Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case 40mm GPS with Sport Band Rs.29,900
Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case 44mm GPS with Sport Band Rs.32,900
Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case 40mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band / Sport Loop Rs.33,900
Apple Watch SE Aluminium Case 44mm GPS + Cellular with Sport Band / Sport Loop Rs.36,900

Apple iPad 8th Gen Pricing

 
Apple iPad 8th Gen Pricing
 Apple iPad 8th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi  Rs. 29,900
 Apple iPad 8th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi  Rs. 37,900
 Apple iPad 8th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular  Rs. 41,900
 Apple iPad 8th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular  Rs. 49,900
