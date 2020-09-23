Qualcomm announced their new Snapdragon 750G SoC focused on 5G networks and Gaming. The Snapdragon 750G is an octa-core CPU with Kryo 570 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz along with Adreno 619 GPU. It’s based on 8nm architecture and it offers 20% improved performance over its predecessor 730G with improvements in AI TOPS performance. The 750G aims at Global 5G Networking with its new X52 Modem. It supports features like Fastconnect 6200, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. The 750G is capable of delivering speeds up to 3.7Gbps on 5G and 1.2Gbps on LTE.

The Snapdragon 750G supports dual cameras up to 32MP and a single camera up to 48MP resolution. It can capture 720p videos at 240fps with support for HDR10, HLG, and HEVC formats. The SoC can handle displays at 120fps at Full HD+ resolution. Regular Qualcomm features like AptX Audio for high-quality wireless audio and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ are also supported.

The 750G also has gaming-specific features like Qualcomm Adreno HDR Fast Blend, Adreno Updatable GPU drivers, and Qualcomm Game Colour Plus for better performance in gaming. The SoC is capable of HDR Gaming with high performance.

It is not yet clear that with which device we would see the Snapdragon 750G making its debut. We have heard from Xiaomi that they are in works in Qualcomm for a 750G device but the device is still not known. We have also seen reports of a Samsung device with Snapdragon 750G which was seen on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It would be interesting to see the 750G debut with its promising 5G and HDR Gaming capabilities.