Nokia announced its two new devices, the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 in the mid-range Android smartphone segment. Both the devices come with HD+ displays and rear-mounted fingerprint scanners.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at EUR 159 (around ₹13,700) and the Nokia 2.4 is priced at EUR 119 (around ₹10,300). Both the devices offer 3 colors – Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord. The Nokia 2.4 will be available for retail sales from the end of September and the Nokia 3.4 will go on sale early October. The details about the Indian launch of these devices have not been revealed yet.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

The Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels at 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. The device has a triple camera setup to its rear including a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with a LED flash. It has an 8MP selfie camera with a hole-punch design.

The Nokia 3.4 offers 32GB and 64GB storage variants with a dedicated microSD card slot supported up to 512GB. It has regular connectivity options like dual sim 4G LTE, WiFi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has basic sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, etc. The Nokia 3.4 has a 4000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The device weighs 180 grams with a footprint of 160.97mm×75.99mm×8.7mm.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

The Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and sports a 6.5 inch HD + display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels at a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Octa-Core Mediatek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The Nokia 2.4 has a dual-camera setup at it’s back. The primary camera is a 13MP with an f/2.2 lens and the secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter in a waterdrop notch

The Nokia 2.4 offers 32GB and 64GB storage variants with a dedicated microSD card slot up to 512GB. The device has a Micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, NFC, FM radio. The device has sensors viz accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the back. The Nokia 2.4 is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 10W charging.