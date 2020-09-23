POCO India announced its new successor of their X series, the POCO X3 in their 20K segment. With a 6.67 inch LCD display, quad-camera setup, and Snapdragon 732G on board, it does seem to have promising specs in its price segment.



The Poco X3 is priced at ₹16,999 for 6GB +64GB variant, ₹18,499 for 6GB + 128GB variant and the top variant is priced at ₹19,999 with 8GB + 128GB storage. The phone offers two colors, Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey, and will be exclusively available on Flipkart, starting 29th September, 12 noon.

The Poco X3 sports a 6.67 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, with an aspect ratio of 20:9, the display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and is HDR10 certified. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device has an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Poco X3 has a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.73 lens, a 13MP wide-angle camera 119° with f/2.2 lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, both with f/2.4 aperture. In front, there’s a single 20MP camera with an f/2.2 lens with a hole-punch cutout.

The Poco X3 comes with 64GB storage, along with a higher 128GB variant available, both have UFS 3.1 standards. The storage can be expanded with a micro SD card. It supports dual sim with both slots 4G enabled. It runs MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 10.



The device has all the necessary sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, dual-band WiFi support, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Poco X3 is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. The overall footprint of the device is 165.3×76.8×9.4mm and it weighs 215 grams.