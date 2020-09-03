The last couple of months has been filled with surprises and ambiguity, it has become difficult to work as we used to do a couple of months ago. We are starting to move towards smart mobility and tend to choose devices that provide enhanced mobility. Portability is of prime importance to most users these days as it is very important to be able to just pack your work-related devices and travel. While the experience offered by a mobile computer such as a Laptop is unprecedented, we are starting to see very capable smartphones and tablets that make up for an amazing experience.

In the last one or two years, we have started seeing foldable smartphones from Samsung, and a few other smaller brands. However, one of the biggest concerns when it comes to a foldable display is the endurance and the cost. While the extra display offered by a folding smartphone on a relatively small footprint can seem very interesting at first, we have seen a few reports in the past that make us doubt the long-lasting nature of these smartphones. Keeping this in mind, we really like the implementation chosen by LG for their G8X ThinQ and the Surface Duo concept by Microsoft.

These smartphones offer the advantage of a larger display real estate without the issues of a folding display such as the durability and in some cases the price. The LG G8X ThinQ is the latest flagship from the Korean manufacturer. This smartphone comes with a beautiful 6.4-inch OLED display, however, what is special is that this display can be doubled using a smart add-on that now comes for a very affordable price. Here are the top reasons you should get an LG G8X ThinQ to boost your productivity with the secondary display.

The LG G8X ThinQ comes with a dual 6.4-inch OLED panel that produces spectacular colors and contrast, both the displays are identical and add up to a good experience. The smartphone also comes with a Cover Display that allows you to view the time, notifications, messages, and more on the small 2.1-inch display while the smartphone is still covered.

The display is connected by a 360-degree Freestop Hinde that allows you to Fold, Stand, or Flip the dual-screen around for a more versatile viewing experience without having to worry about the hinge breaking. If you ever want to go light in a given instance you can detach the second display for a slip, light, and portable smartphone that is very minimal. The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone gives you the flexibility of when you want and when you do not want to have the secondary display to aid you with the various tasks that you can manage.

The LG G8X is very much about multitasking with ease and comes with several features that help make multitasking easier. The LG G8X ThinQ allows you to use the additional display of the smartphone to perform multiple tasks, the integration of this display is done well and works well with the primary display to enhance the overall experience.

Extended View

The Extended view option is a very useful option in the LG G8X ThinQ and works with most of the apps automatically without any special modifications needed. The Extended View allows you to use the second display on the smartphone to increase the visible area of the app. You can use it easily for Reading an e-Book, in this case, you can get the actual feel of reading a real book as the book flexes in the middle. This gives a much larger readable area and a comfortable holding position that naturally feels like a book.

You can also use this feature to enhance the shopping experience, this can be used to view the product on one display while performing the price comparisons on the second display, this can be extremely helpful as you can see a lot more details about a particular product, or anything else while shopping at the same time without having to switch between multiple views.

Extended Camera

This option allows you to switch between the different options on the second screen while still being able to capture the main shot with your primary display. This added convenience can come very handy in some cases especially when you want to work between the multiple modes of the camera. You can also view the images captured on one display while continuing to capture new images on another display.

Optimized Web Browser

The LG G8X ThinQ comes with a modded version of the web browser with enhancements that help use the secondary display effectively. You can multitask much better with the LG G8X ThinQ with the updated browser, the primary web page will be on the main screen and you can see the extra details on the secondary display. You can also see translations and other details using the secondary display. The additional screen can be used for reading articles, shopping, and more while you continue to browse on the main display.

LG Smart Keyboard and GamePad

Despite the ever-increasing size of the smartphone displays one of the common complaints about a lot of people is that the display is too small to type on. With the LG G8X ThinQ this is one less thing to worry about, the smartphone comes with an in-built option to switch and convert one of the two displays into a dedicated keyboard. This can be extremely helpful and simplify the typing, especially when in the landscape mode.

The Smartphone is also a great option for mobile gamers, the secondary display on the smartphone can be easily converted into a full-fledge Custom Game Pad allowing you to make the best use of the extra screen real estate. You can get a full controller on the display and make the gameplay experience even more fun with the specialized skin designed for your favorite games, this adds to the experience and gives a very personalized experience.