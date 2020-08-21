When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit is the best in the business. They have been working on fitness trackers for a long time now. Apart from the fitness trackers, they make smartwatches too. One such smartwatch is the Fitbit Versa 2. This is the second generation of the original Fitbit Versa, which debuted back in 2018. The Fitbit Versa 2 is an improved product over its predecessor. Is it worth the money you spend? Let’s find out.

Design and Specifications

The Fitbit Versa 2 is more of a smartwatch with the goodness of Fitbit’s activity tracking. The device comes with an all-aluminum build with a bunch of colors to choose from. The options available are Black/Carbon, Stone/Mist Grey, Petal/Copper Rose, Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Emerald/Copper Rose. Apart from this Fitbit has also launched special edition colors. These include all new bands which are made of fabric instead of the classic silicone.

The display size is 40mm which should support most wrists. There are two sizes of bands included in the box which are small (140mm to 180mm) and large (180mm to 220mm). The case is a perfect square at 40mm x 40mm. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with an AMOLED display which is always-on. Fitbit has retained the classic squircle design which makes it look like an Apple watch. When it comes to the design, Fitbit has just borrowed it from the previous generation and improved on the internals. The square display with rounded corners makes it look stylish and elegant at the same time.

This paired with an AMOLED display makes it easier to use. Though Fitbit has removed the branding from the bezel, it makes it look slightly slimmer and easy on the eye. Where the Fitbit Versa had three buttons, the Versa 2 has the only one which is multifunctional. The screen has been a major improvement over the last generation, as they switched from LCD to AMOLED backed by Gorilla Glass 3.

The AMOLED panel is capable of hitting the 1000 nits peak brightness, which is comparatively more for general everyday use. Another important option is the Always-on feature. This keeps the display on at all times, showing important information. As it is AMOLED, there is not much of a battery drain.

Moving to the technical specifications, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter (max of 8535mtrs), Vibration motor, Relative SpO2 sensor, NFC, Ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi antenna (802.11 b/g/n) and a microphone to take calls and voice commands.

Features and Performance

The Fitbit Versa 2 has many features on offer. It is a smartwatch but has all the functionality of the core Fitbit DNA which is fitness tracking. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with Alexa built-in for voice commands and a personal assistant, 24/7 Heart rate monitoring, Sleep score, Swim proof up to 50mtrs, Always-on display, and 6+ days battery life. Amazon Alexa is just one click away for your calls, sending text messages, reminders, adding items to your shopping list, etc.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has Music control so that you can control your music playback from the wrist. Sleep score keeps track of your heart rate, sleep timing, restlessness which gives you a personalized score of your sleep cycle. You can also load up essential apps. You also have an option to receive notifications and reply to them from your wrist. A new feature that was introduced is the Fitbit Pay which uses NFC and your card information to pay at an NFC terminal or POS same as Android Pay or Samsung Pay.

The Fitbit Versa 2 also comes with Female Health tracking, which tracks the menstruation period, symptoms, ovulation time, and patterns of your menstrual cycle. There is also guided breathing which helps you to breathe better. Fitbit always offers a workout coach with on-screen directions. There are features like SmartTrack, Goal-based exercise modes, Cardio fitness score, reminders, Real-time pace and distance, accessories, and watch faces. All the features can be controlled at one place in the Fitbit App. The Fitbit Versa 2 stores your data locally for 7 days.

The Fitbit comes with 6+ days of battery life with the always-on display switched off. With the always-on display switched on, the battery life cuts down to half, which still gives you solid 3-day battery life. The charging time is about 2 hours for a full charge.

Fitbit companion app

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fairly powerful and capable smartwatch. Some of the important apps like Spotify and Strava are available in the Fitbit app store. Apart from some of the named apps, there’s nothing much. This is a very small complaint as most of the users will be using it for fitness activity.

The companion app for Versa 2 is one of the easiest to use and versatile apps in the market. It shows all the information in one place categorized and sleek. The best feature about Fitbit is the ability to share activity data with other Fitbit users which can motivate you to work out a bit more. The Fitbit premium subscription is Rs. 819/month or Rs. 7000 annually.

Verdict

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fairly decent smartwatch with plenty of features onboard. The strong companion app is a boon. Some of the lacking features is an inbuilt GPS. For a device this premium and sophisticated, this is a letdown. The software is well polished and clean which makes for a fun experience.

The pricing of the Fitbit Versa 2 in India is ₹21,999 for the regular models and ₹23,999 for the special edition. The case size is standard with two sizes of bands included in the box. You can purchase the Fitbit Versa 2 from Amazon India or Fitbit India.