The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds have finally arrived in India in a congested market with a lot of competition. The German company’s second attempt at the true wireless in-ear form factor does take a lot from the first attempt and adds on with the feedback received by the users. When the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless released in India, they were the best true wireless earphones you could get your hands on. However, in the last two years, the market in the true wireless earphones segment has gone through a massive renovation with the introduction of several features that are still in the nascent development stages and improvements in features that were already there. So, the most important question now is how well does the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 stack up against the competition form Apple, Jabra, Samsung, Sony, and more.

Sennheiser has retained the most part of the design when it comes to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless and the new version doesn’t look any different. The earbud’s size have been slashed down a little to make them more streamlined and appealing to the users. The Sennheiser logo is stuck on the metal housing which looks very premium and elegant. The rear of the earbuds has the gold-plated charging connectors and LEDs that show the connectivity status of the earbuds. Despite the reduction in the size of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, they still feel bulkier than the much smaller Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and other similar true wireless earbuds.

Even the charging case on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 looks very premium with the woven fabric finish and immediately caught our attention, this is the same design that was used in the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless. The current generation comes with a slightly altered color that is more in sync with the earbuds themselves, the new case of the earbuds is a little darker in grey which makes the design look even better in our opinion. There is also going to be a white variant of the same and both the variants will come with a USB Type-C port for charging, an LED light indicator, and a tiny button to check the charge status on the earbuds.

Opening the case uncovers the bold company branding on the upper portion of the case and the bottom half of the case houses the earbuds in the cavities along with gold-plated magnetic pins that hold the earbuds in a secure position. The case opens and shuts with a satisfying snap and the earbuds are held securely in the slot with pretty strong magnets. The build quality and the design of the charging case and the earphones certainly do justice to the premium pricing that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 comes with. The only issue in our opinion about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 charging case is that it still feels very bulky and certainly pops out of most pockets when you store them or carry them around.

While several reviewers have complained about the comfort of the previous one, we personally found the fit to be very stable and comfortable overall. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 retains the same feeling in our opinion and offers a good fit in the ear with the earbuds being well secured. This reduces the worries of accidentally dropping the earbuds out of the ear and losing them on the move. We tried listening to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 over extended hours at a stretch and had no issues with the comfort overall. The reduced dimensions of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 over the previous model does help in making them more comfortable over long listening sessions. The earphones are very lightweight and fit in the ear very comfortably.

The earbuds come in four different sizes of earbuds and offer a good seal if you choose the correct size for your ear. The earphones fit very securely, and we didn’t have any issues doing various types of workout activities including running, cycling, and playing badminton. The seal of the earphones is also phenomenal and offers good passive isolation on the earbuds. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation which is over and above the passive noise cancellation on offer. The noise cancellation in the current generation offers significant performance boosts and greatly improves the listening experience.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 comes with a lot of features including the newly introduced Active Noise Cancellation. This makes the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 one of the only few true wireless earbuds available in the Indian market to come with Active Noise Cancellation alongside the Apple AirPods Pro. The inclusion of this feature further justifies the premium price tag that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 come for. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also comes with a transparent hearing mode that enhances the ambient sound and plays it back to you, this works pretty well and come very much in handy when you want to listen to music but also be aware of the surroundings. You can have a quick conversation without taking off your earphones and it works great if your music volume is around 50 percent.

The metal surface on the outer of the earbuds doubles up as a touch control pad and this can be used to carry out the different functions. The left touchpad can be used for pausing and playing music, a double tap will skip the track and a triple tap will take you to the previous track. The right trackpad actives the voice assistant on a single tap and a double-tap will activate transparent hearing and a triple tap will activate the ANC feature. You can press and hold down on the right or left earbud to increase or decrease the volume. These controls feel a bit unnatural at first, luckily, these are customizable, and you can alter the touch commands via the Sennheiser Smart Control app on Android and iOS.

The Smart Control app gives you a lot of customizations including a very easy to use EQ that allows you to tweak the sound signature to your preference and save up to 9 different sound profiles for your liking. You can also turn off the ANC and Transparent Hearing feature using the app. The app also comes with features for Smart pause and Sidetone allowing you to easily disable or enable the different options at ease. Smart pause automatically pauses the music or media when you take one earbud out of the ear. The media also resumes playing when you insert it back into the ear. The earbuds come with the latest Bluetooth V5.1 and have a very good transmission range. The connection was very solid in our experience and there was no lag or skips in the audio. The connectivity was retained even at distances with a wall or two in between and the audio quality remained consistent throughout. The earbuds come with support for codecs such as AAC and aptX for a high-quality listening experience.

While the battery life of 12 hours combines on the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless was good enough during those days, the company has more than doubled the battery life to approximately 28 hours with 7 hours continuous playback from the buds and 3 additional charges with the case. The earbuds also retain the IPX4 rating from the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless. The only premium feature that we were looking for on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 that was skipped is the Wireless charging support for the case, having got used to the ease of charging our Galaxy Buds Plus, the lack of wireless charging seems a let down especially at this price.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 offer stellar sound quality, the earbuds pack in two 7mm dynamic drivers similar to the original variant but there are some subtle changes and improvements to the sound quality that are probably enabled by an upgrade in the chip or a software update compared to the previous generation. The bass is rich, punchy, and textured and each note comes with a good amount of energy overall. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 comes with good control over the quality of the bass and always prioritizes quality over raw power. The lows are extremely well produced and rich, there was no harshness in this frequency even at relatively high-volume levels which were very impressive to us. The lows were very intense in some of the songs that we heard, and this is unseen in most true wireless earbuds.

The mids are also produced very well on the earbuds, the lead instruments sound very natural and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is able to produce the exact detailed frequencies as it was intended to be heard. The highs are a little subtle on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and control. There an unusual drop in the lower treble range that compromises a few details in some high pitch voices, apart from that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 reproduces decent highs. You can always make subtle changes to the EQ in the Sennheiser app to customize the sound signature to your liking.