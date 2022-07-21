While most of us consume content in every best way possible, the recent high brightness of devices is somehow an issue for users who spend hours in front of the phone screen, and that is when dark mode helps, and for apps like Snapchat, it is a blessing that there is a direct option to turn on dark mode in Snapchat. This app is so addictive for users and they don’t realize spending hours in a stretch when the day is about to end and after a tiring work day. But since brighter screens always lead to eye fatigue and sleep disturbance, it is advised to have a dark mode for Snapchat turned on, and do the same for almost every social media app you use.

In this particular guide, we are going to explain how you can have a dark mode for Snapchat enabled in a couple of ways. In case one doesn’t work, you can try the other one. Though, after multiple tests, it was clear for us that the first method inside the Snapchat app itself is working pretty fine without an issue on any iOS device, be that an iPhone, iPad, or even iPod touch device running on iOS or iPad OS.

Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat on iOS through the app setting

To set Snapchat into the dark mode, you need to get into the Settings that are available when you tap on the Bitmoji on the top left corner side. When you go into the Profile page from there, you will see a wrench Settings icon that has to be tapped into the actual settings of the Snapchat app.

In the Settings, scroll down towards the bottom where you will see the option “App Appearance”. This particular setting is for the appearance based on the darkness. You will see three options here:

Match System : This will match your iOS appearance settings

: This will match your iOS appearance settings Always Light : This will always use the light app appearance. This is set by default for all the users on iOS.

: This will always use the light app appearance. This is set by default for all the users on iOS. Always Dark: This is the feature you have to select. The “Always Dark” option changes the appearance to dark in the Snapchat app UI.

See, it was that easy. You just had to change one particular setting in the Snapchat app itself to enable dark mode. But in case this option doesn’t appear, or somehow it is not working, check out below.

Setting Dark Mode on Snapchat via iOS Settings

On your iPhone or iPad or any iOS device, go to Settings.

In Settings, scroll down and tap on the option called “Accessibility”.

Under Accessibility, find the option “Display & Text Size” and tap on it.

Here, you will find an option named “Smart Invert” that is going to help change the appearance.

What Smart Invert does is reverse the colors of the display. This doesn’t work on images, videos, or apps that already have dark color styles. Once you tap on this and enable it, you will see Snapchat in dark mode when you visit it.

This one is a smart feature so you won’t have to worry about the color schemes changing on other apps. It smartly recognizes the color scheme and appearance and then changes it, and you can trust iOS to do its job.

That’s it, these are the two easiest and simplest ways to enable dark mode on Snapchat. Even though there are multiple other ways to get the dark theme on Snapchat, you don’t have to use them.