Since its launch in 2009, WhatsApp has become the #1 instant messaging service across all platforms with most people instinctively using it for personal contacts. With its widespread availability across Android, iOS, Kai OS, and even Windows Mobile and Blackberry in the past, there’s one thing that WhatsApp has always lacked behind when it comes to functionality, the transfer of chats between iOS and Android devices. On one side, we have open-source Android with Apple on the other side where the latter has a restricted ecosystem for user’s data privacy. But not anymore as we have a seamless solution to this problem with the Dr.Fone – WhatsApp Transfer for iOS! Here’s a simple guide on how you can transfer WhatsApp from iOS to Android platforms.

Pre-requisites :

1) Dr. Fone toolkit for Windows/macOS

2) Existing iOS device with the chats

3) The new device (iOS/Android) with a fresh WhatsApp install.

Please Note – The process of transferring messages from iOS to Android devices is the same for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp for Business.

Transfer WhatsApp messages from iOS to Android device

Step 1: Open the Dr. Fone toolkit on your desktop computer. Click on the ‘WhatsApp Transfer‘ icon shown on the top right side of your screen.

Step 2: Connect both the devices, the host, and the target device to your computer using appropriate USB cables. Confirm the source device and the destination device as shown on screen.

Step 3: Select between WhatsApp or WhatsApp for Business from the left toolbar. Now click on ‘Transfer WhatsApp messages’.

Important Note – The destination device should have a fresh WhatsApp install with no existing data. Any WhatsApp data present on the destination device will be Wiped, so take note of this.

Step 4: A popup will show up on your screen regarding the same note, click on continue.

That’s it! The process will be completed within a few minutes and you need to do nothing now. Once the transfer is complete, it will show as restore completed on your computer. You can now safely disconnect both devices.

The process is the same if you want to transfer data from one iOS device to another iOS device.

Well, that was easy. But that’s not it! Here a few more things you can do to backup and restore your WhatsApp messages on any iOS or Android device.

Backup WhatsApp messages on any iOS or Android device.

Step 1: Open the Dr. Fone toolkit on your desktop computer. Click on the WhatsApp transfer icon shown on the top right side of your screen.

Step 2: Connect your iOS/Android device to your computer using an appropriate USB cable.

Step 3: Select between WhatsApp or WhatsApp for Business from the left toolbar. Now click on ‘Backup WhatsApp messages’.

Step 4: Your device will get detected and the backup will automatically start now. Once the backup is complete, it will show as “Backup Successful’ on your computer.

You can now view the backup files on your screen, and export it to any source of your choice. These backups can be restored back to any device as well. Here’s how you can do that in a few simple steps.

Restore WhatsApp messages on any iOS/Android device

Step 1: Open the Dr. Fone toolkit on your desktop computer. Click on the WhatsApp transfer icon shown on the top right side of your screen.

Step 2: Connect your iOS/Android device to your computer using an appropriate USB cable.

Step 3: Select between WhatsApp or WhatsApp for Business from the left toolbar. Now click on ‘Restore WhatsApp messages’.

Important Note – The destination device should have a fresh WhatsApp install with no existing data. Any WhatsApp data present on the destination device will be Wiped, so take note of this.

Step 4: Select the backup which you want to restore. You can click on any backup file to have a preview of messages for confirmation.

Step 5: You can choose to restore any files to your computer, or directly on your new device. Click on ‘Recover to Device’ to start the restore on your destination device.

That’s it. All the messages including media (if any) will be restored to your iOS/Android device in a few minutes. Once the process is complete, it will show as ‘Restore Succesful’ on your computer.

Exporting and Printing WhatsApp messages in PDF/HTML format

Step 1: Open the Dr. Fone toolkit and navigate to ‘WhatsApp Transfer’. Click on ‘Restore WhatsApp messages’.

Step 2: From the left toolbar, select the messages and attachments you want to export, you can exclude any depending on your choice.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Recover to Computer’ option shown on the bottom right corner of your computer screen. Now select the path where you want to export the chat.

Step 4: You can now share the chat in PDF/HTML format, and even print it using the Print option shown on your screen.

So this was a simple yet effective tutorial on How to transfer your WhatsApp messages from an iOS device to any Android device. Do share this article with your friends as this will definitely help everyone who has not been able to figure out transferring WhatsApp messages from iOS to other systems.