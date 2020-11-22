ASUS has announced its new mini-PC, the ASUS Chromebox 4 which is powered by Intel’s 10th gen processors. The Asus Chromebox 4 has a very similar form factor and design as its predecessor but now comes with refreshed internals. It runs on Google’s Chrome OS and also supports Google Play Store with all android applications. This is not exclusive to the Asus Chromebook 4 as Chrome OS has been offering compatibility with android apps across all Chromebooks for a while now.

ASUS Chromebox 4 – Price and Availability

The ASUS Chromebox 4 is priced at USD 289 (around Rs. 21,000) and is available only in black color. It will be sold in the United States as of now starting from December. Asus has not commented on the availability of the Chromebox 4 in other global markets.

Asus Chromebox 4 Specifications

The ASUS Chromebox 4 is powered by 10th gen Intel processors. The base model comes with Intel Celeron-5205U with the top variant featuring the Intel Core i7-10510U, both with internal graphics. It will be coupled with 4GB and 8GB of DDR4 RAM in the SO-DIMM form factor, but it’s not clear if the RAM sticks are replaceable or are permanently soldered on the PCB. The storage varies between 32GB and 64GB eMMC with models available with 128GB and 256GB of M.2 SATA SSD.

The ASUS Chromebox 4 supports connectivity options like WiFi 6 in dual-band and Bluetooth 5.0. I/O options include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, one audio jack at the side, and up to three USB 3.1 Gen 2, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, two HDMI 1, one LAN (RJ45) port at the back. It also includes a DC-in port for power and a Kensington lock for physical security.

This mini PC can drive 3 displays at 4K resolution. The USB Type-C ports present on the ASUS Chromebox 4 support USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort connectivity as well. The machine also comes with a VESA mount, which you can use to attach the device to your display for a PC-like experience.