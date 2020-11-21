Epic Games Store has shown a very rapid expansion in its library in a short time, giving strong competition to its rival, Steam. The latter has integrated into India with support for payments in Indian Rupees and even from wallets like PayTM and others without levying any extra charges on the buyer. Epic Games Store however used to charge Indian users in USD that not just set the price higher but also required Indian users to pay currency charges by the bank. Epic Games Store realizing the potential of the Indian market has now started supporting payments directly in Indian Rupees.

The Epic Games Store will now accept payments in Indian Rupees without charging the users any extra fees. This change has brought down the effective pricing of many games on the store by a few hundred rupees. Gamers can purchase their favorite games from the Epic Games Store software or directly from EpicGames.com by using a Credit Card only. It also accepts payments via PayPal in Indian Rupees, so users having a Debit Card can load their card in PayPal and continue the payment using PayPal in INR without being charged any extra fees.

The Epic Games Store is the host for many exclusive games as well as a distributor for several games that are available on other online stores. Games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion cost Rs. 3260/- which was a conversion from USD 44. Now the direct Indian Rupees pricing takes the cost down to Rs. 2,999/- Several games are now priced at much lower rates with the introduction of INR on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store however is not the cheapest option for all games. CyberPunk 2077, a highly-anticipated game is priced at Rs. 3,205/- on Epic Games Store, whereas it is priced at Rs. 2,999/- on Steam. What’s more interesting is that the same game is available for retail purchase for just Rs. 2499/- cheaper than both stores. Pricing however remains subjective to margins and commissions by respective stores and even timely discounts.

The inclusion of Indian Rupees on the Epic Games Store does bring a lot of transparency for Indian gamers. Prices are now almost on-par with foreign markets and the support for INR does bring the next level of comfort as payments in local currency is always a good option to have for any purchase.